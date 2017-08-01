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    • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
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      PowerLife Steam iron

      GC2996/20

      Built to perform, day after day

      For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, high consistent steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high quality iron gives you performance that lasts.

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      PowerLife Steam iron

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      Built to perform, day after day

      4x longer life with SteamGlide soleplate*

      • 2400 W
      • 40 g/min continuous steam
      • 150 g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      2400 W to heat up quickly

      2400 W to heat up quickly

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

      Up to 150 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 150 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Steam output up to 40 g/min for strong, steady performance

      Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

      The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

      Scratch resistant SteamGlide soleplate provides good gliding

      Scratch resistant SteamGlide soleplate provides good gliding

      Our special SteamGlide soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

      This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

      Tested cord for maximum durability and safety

      Tested cord for maximum durability and safety

      All our steam iron cords are rigorously tested for maximum safety and durability.

      Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off in 8 minutes. Lying flat, it shuts down after 30 seconds motionless.

      Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There’s no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.

      Comfortable, textured handle for easy grip

      Comfortable, textured handle for easy grip

      A textured handle ensures you a comfortable, ergonomic grip, so you can keep hold of the iron without ever slipping.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        320  ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Extra stable heel rest
        Yes
        Extra large filling hole
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        2400  W
        Steam boost
        150  g
        Continuous steam
        40  g/min
        Water spray
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Built-in Calc Clean Slider

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        1.255  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        33.2x16.7x13.7  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        31.2x14.7x12.7  cm

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      • Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate

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