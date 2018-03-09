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      High-performance monitors

      See all monitors

      Philips Monitors  top picks

      Pick the size that  suits you the best

      monitor size

      34''- 49"

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      monitor size

      28''- 32"

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      monitor size

      23" - 27" 

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      monitor size

      19'' - 22" 

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      Learn more about the  benefits of our monitors

      Ultra Wide-Color 

      Ultra Wide Desaturated Ultra Wide Saturated

      The Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a vivid, true-to-life picture. By implementing innovative adjustments to the chemical composition of the colour chips and the LED backlights, the monitors with this technology display a colour gamut which is much wider than the usual. This brings the benefit of more realistic images with natural greens, lively reds and deep blue colours.

      Sustainability

      EPEAT


      The Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) is a system based on IEEE 1680 - 2006 environmental performance standard to evaluate how green the electronic products are. Currently, EPEAT covers desktop computers, notebooks, and monitors.

       

      Recognizing the environmental impacts become growingly essential, both purchasers and manufacturers are seeking for standard environmental rules to define a green product. EPEAT meets the needs of both parties. With its standard criteria, purchasers can compare products while manufacturers know how to get green with their products design. The products with EPEAT logo are considered as green product for reducing the environmental impact.

       

      As part of the EPEAT Gold standard, free recycling of the card board and foam filler packaging materials of Philips monitors is provided. For information on how to recycle your packaging materials, please refer to your local service center.

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      Recycling


      We want to improve people’s quality of life through meaningful innovation and we aim to achieve that by using our planet’s limited resources in a sustainable way. This calls for continuous work on the environmental performance of our products. Used Philips monitors and related packaging materials are recycled in accordance with all environmental laws. To get there, we work with various organizations.

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      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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