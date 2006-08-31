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    • Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective Simple, fast and effective

      2500 series Steam iron

      GC2530/02

      Simple, fast and effective

      For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 95 g steam boost, 2100 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!

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      2500 series Steam iron

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      Simple, fast and effective

      Longer-lasting steam performance

      • Dripstop
      • 32g
      Constant high steam output

      Constant high steam output

      2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

      Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

      The iron's 95 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2100
        Frequency
        50-60
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1,2
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Non-stick soleplate

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2  m
        Additional comfort
        360 degree cord freedom
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        Safe in use
        Exceeds international drop test standards
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Vertical Steam
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        Up to 32 gr/min
        Spray
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip
        Steam Boost
        Up to 95 gr/min

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