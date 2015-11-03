Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000

    Electric toothbrushes

    Next-level clean.
    Next-level care.

    Next-level clean.
    Next-level care.

    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart
    HX9954/56

    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $469.00
    Explore all toothbrushes
    $80 Cash back
    $80 Cash back
    $50 Cash back
    $50 Cash back
    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000

    Model illustrated is HX9954/56

    What is in the box

    Close
    • Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 brush-heads
      Store your spare brush heads hygienically in our handy case.
    • Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Glass charger

      Glass charger

      Simply place your toothbrush into the sleek glass holder, and it instantly starts charging.

    • Philips Sonicare Diamondclean travel case

      Travel case

      Our deluxe travel case doubles as a charger.

      Be the first to review this item

      Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 

      Now it’s easy to always get a deep, gentle clean

      Unrivaled sonic technology

      Whiter teeth in just 1 day*

      Gentle on gums for gum health

      5 modes, 3 intensities

      Progress report

      No. 1 brand for oral care

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $469.00
      *in White+ Mode using a leading whitening toothpaste 
      cashback-personal-care

      The perfect Christmas gift from Philips

      See cash back products
      Claim cash back
      Terms and conditions apply. Available when an eligible Philips product is purchased at participating retailers for a limited time only.

      Sonic technology for a superior clean

       

      Treat your teeth to a superior clean. The electric toothbrush’s sonic sweeping motion delivers up to 62,000 brush head movements per minute. Thousands of gentle vibrations create thousands of caring microbubbles that reach in-between teeth for a truly unique deep clean.

      Watch the Philips DiamondClean Smart in action now

      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 black video thumbnail

      Whiter teeth in just 1 day

      With Philips SonicareDiamond Clean, teeth are kept naturally white. The advanced power toothbrush removes 100% more stains than a manual toothbrush, naturally whitening teeth for a brighter, whiter smile.
      *in White+ Mode using a leading whitening toothpaste 

      Gentle on gums to mainatin gum health

      The built-in pressure sensor makes it possible to achieve a more gentle clean, maintaining gum health. The gentle pulsing sound intuitively lets you know if you’re pressing too hard.

      Keep on track

      Built-in smart sensors connected to the Sonicare app, give you a personalized Progress Report to stay track between dentist visits and see improvements.

      Brush heads that push all the right buttons

      This toothbrush knows the optimal mode and intensity setting for each brush head.

      So if you click on Premium Gum Care, for example, it automatically selects the best settings to gently yet effectivly clean your gums.

      If you like this, you might also like

      DiamondClean 9000

      Whiter, healthy teeth for life

      Be the first to review this item

      • 4 modes - drop sensitive
      • Brushing guidance
      • Brush heads + accessories: Luxury
      Learn more

      ProtectiveClean Whitening

      Whitens teeth in just 1 week

      Be the first to review this item

      • 3 modes, 3 intensities
      • Brushing feedback
      • Brush heads + accessories: Essential
      Learn more

      ProtectiveClean Plaque

      Removes up to 6 times more plaque*

      Be the first to review this item

      • 1 cleaning mode
      • 2 min Smartimer
      • Brush heads + accessories: Basic
      Learn more
      *than a manual toothbrush

      • DiamondClean 9000

        Whiter, healthier teeth for life

        Be the first to review this item

        • 4 modes - drop sensitive
        • Brushing guidance
        • Brush heads + accessories: Luxury
        Learn more

      • ProtectiveClean Whitening

        Whitens teeth in just 1 week

        Be the first to review this item

        • 3 modes, 3 intensities
        • Brushing feedback
        • Brush heads + accessories: Essential
        Learn more

      • ProtectiveClean Plaque

        Removes up to 6 times more plaque*

        Be the first to review this item

        • 1 cleaning mode
        • 2 min Smartimer
        • Brush heads + accessories: Basic
        Learn more
        *than a manual toothbrush
        Compare with Diamondclean Smart
        Explore all toothbrushes ›

        Compare DiamondClean Smart with other brushes

        Electric Toothbrush

        DiamondClean

        DiamondClean Smart

        Diamond Smart

        DiamondClean Smart

        Philips shop price
        $469.00*
        HX9954_56
        Compare features
        DiamondClean 9000

        Diamond Clean 9000

        DiamondClean 9000

        Philips shop price
        $379.00*
        HX9912/40
        Compare features
        ExpertClean 7300

        Expert Clean

        ExpertClean 7300

        Philips shop price
        $274.00*
        HX9618/03
        Compare features
        ProtectiveClean 5100

        Protective Clean Whitening

        ProtectiveClean 5100

        Philips shop price
        $199.00*
        HX6851/56
        Compare features

        Modes
        • 5
        • 4
        • 3
        • 3

        Intensities
        • 3
        • 3
        • 3
        • 1

        Deep Clean Mode

        • -

        Pressure sensor

        Brushing pacer

        Smart timer

        Brush heads
        • 1x C3 Premium Plaque Control
        • 1x G3 Premium Gum Care
        • 1x W3 Premium White
        • 1x TongueCare+ tongue brush
        • 1x C3 Premium Plaque Control
        • 1x W2 Optimal White
        • 1x C3 Premium Plaque Control
        • 2x W2 Optimal White

        Travel case
        • USB charging travel case
        • USC charging travel case
        • -
        • Travel case

        Battery life
        • Up to 2 weeks
        • Up to 2 weeks
        • Up to 2 weeks
        • Up to 2 weeks
        * Suggested retail price
        cashback-personal-care

        The perfect Christmas gift
        from Philips

        See cash back products
        Claim cash back
        Terms and conditions apply. Available when an eligible Philips product is purchased at participating retailers for a limited time only.

        What others are saying about Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart

        Be the first to review this item

        Philips No. 1 electric toothbrush

        Frequently Asked Questions

        Still not sure which Sonicare toothbrush is best for you?


        Check out our toothbrush advisor!
        Go to advisor
        See all products
        Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush Range

        There's always a way to make life better

        Next-level
        clean

        DiamondClean

        Meet your
        Sparkly! ​

        Sonicare for Kids

        Whiter
        teeth

        Toothbrush heads

        Subscribe  to our newsletter

        Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

        Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

        Discover 
        MyPhilips

        Keep track of your product warranty coverage

        Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

        Get easy access to product support

        Register now

        You may like

        See all articles ›