Electric Toothbrush

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    Electric toothbrushes

    Feel the Care

    Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide

    Exceptional care personalised to you

    SenseIQ technology senses your every move and adapts as you clean

    9900 Prestige

    9900 Prestige

    Our most advanced power toothbrush

    • Champagne
      Champagne
    • Midnight Blue
      Midnight Blue
    See all products

    Unique Sonicare Technology

    Discover the exceptional clean feeling with Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.

    Stronger on plaque², gentle on gums

    Sweep away plaque

    Whatever your oral health goals may be, our brush heads will help you get the job done. We've designed our toothbrushes to keep plaque removal on course with 20x more plaque removal¹ than a manual toothbrush.

    Bristles stay gentle on gums

    Bristles stay gentle on gums

    Our dedicated brush heads have a unique design and configuration to deliver the kind of clean you need. All while keeping your gums happy.

    SenseIQ Technology for your personalised experience

    Balance your brushing style and sense your pressure, motion and coverage. When too much pressure is applied, the toothbrush will step in and automatically adjust to help protect your teeth and gums.

    Brushing insights in the palm of your hand

    Brushing insights in the palm of your hand

    Achieve your oral health care goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to deliver guided brushing, tips and tricks, and content personalised to you.

    A specific goal in mind? Simply change heads

    Dentists recommend replacing your brush head every three months

    Find the best brush head for plaque control, gum care and whitening... or all of the above! Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are compatible with all of our click-on brush heads.

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    Sustainability

    100% carbon neutral since 2020⁴.

    Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations⁵.

    Learn More

    Read more about Sonicare toothbrushes

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    More oral care

    Electric Toothbrush Heads

    Electric Toothbrush Heads
    Power Flossers

    Power Flossers

    Disclaimers

    ¹ in terms of plaque removal with A3 brush head
    ² vs. a manual toothbrush
    ³ vs. a manual toothbrush
    Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world
    Our operations = our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel

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