Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Glass charger
Simply place your toothbrush into the sleek glass holder, and it instantly starts charging.
Travel case
Our deluxe travel case doubles as a charger.
Treat your teeth to a superior clean. The electric toothbrush’s sonic sweeping motion delivers up to 62,000 brush head movements per minute. Thousands of gentle vibrations create thousands of caring microbubbles that reach in-between teeth for a truly unique deep clean.
DiamondClean 9000
Whiter, healthy teeth for life
ProtectiveClean Whitening
Whitens teeth in just 1 week
ProtectiveClean Plaque
Removes up to 6 times more plaque*
DiamondClean 9000
Whiter, healthier teeth for life
ProtectiveClean Whitening
Whitens teeth in just 1 week
ProtectiveClean Plaque
Removes up to 6 times more plaque*
|
Diamond Smart
DiamondClean Smart
Philips shop price$469.00*
HX9954_56
|
Diamond Clean 9000
DiamondClean 9000
Philips shop price$379.00*
HX9912/40
|
Expert Clean
ExpertClean 7300
Philips shop price$274.00*
HX9618/03
|
Protective Clean Whitening
ProtectiveClean 5100
Philips shop price$199.00*
HX6851/56
|
Modes
|
|
|
|
|
Intensities
|
|
|
|
|
Deep Clean Mode
|
|
|
|
|
Pressure sensor
|
|
|
|
|
Brushing pacer
|
|
|
|
|
Smart timer
|
|
|
|
|
Brush heads
|
|
|
|
|
Travel case
|
|
|
|
|
Battery life
|
|
|
|