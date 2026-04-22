Electric Toothbrush

Discover the exceptional clean feeling with Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.
Stronger on plaque², gentle on gums
Sweep away plaque
Whatever your oral health goals may be, our brush heads will help you get the job done. We've designed our toothbrushes to keep plaque removal on course with 20x more plaque removal¹ than a manual toothbrush.
Bristles stay gentle on gums
Our dedicated brush heads have a unique design and configuration to deliver the kind of clean you need. All while keeping your gums happy.
SenseIQ Technology for your personalised experience
Balance your brushing style and sense your pressure, motion and coverage. When too much pressure is applied, the toothbrush will step in and automatically adjust to help protect your teeth and gums.
Brushing insights in the palm of your hand
Achieve your oral health care goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to deliver guided brushing, tips and tricks, and content personalised to you.
Dentists recommend replacing your brush head every three months
Find the best brush head for plaque control, gum care and whitening... or all of the above! Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are compatible with all of our click-on brush heads.
Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations⁵.