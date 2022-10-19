30 Day free returns
Mimics the feel of a breast as always — and now works like a breast, too
Designed to keep air away from the tummy for extra protection against colic, gas and reflux
Ultra soft teat with flexible spiral design
Our nipples are designed to let the right amount of milk flow through based on your baby’s development stage. They range from slow to fast flow.
Because new Natural Response Nipples feel and work like a breast, it's easy to alternate between bottle and breastfeeding.
Our new Natural Response Nipples are a new experience for your baby. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.
Baby Gift & Starter Sets
Essentials for the new addition to the family
Baby Bottles
Feed their way, parent your way
Bottle Warmers & Sterilisers
As protective of your baby as you are
Breast Pumps & Care
For every step of your breastfeeding journey
