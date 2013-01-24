Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Compatibile with any rechargable Philips Sonicare toothbrush
Our click-on brush heads are interchangeable, so you can simply click on the one that suits you best.
Brush Sync technology for replacement reminders
It's best to replace your brush head before it wears out. We designed our brush heads with visual markers so you know when to replace–before it's too late.
Especially designed to work with sonic technology
Your Philips Sonicare brush head and handle are the ultimate team. Together, our sonic technology gives you exceptional cleaning power.
We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.Show products Hide products
We found more than 1 product.
Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.
* Suggested retail price
1 with a standard sized brush head, than a manual toothbrush
2 Than a manual toothbrush, or your money back.
3 in White+ Mode vs a manual tooth brush using a leading Whitening toothpaste.
4 in Gum Health mode vs a manual toothbrush; measured by GBI