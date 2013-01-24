Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    A healthy smile is just a click away with Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush heads

    Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush Range

    Still not sure which toothbrush head is best for you?


    Check out our electric toothbrush head range!
    See all products

    Unleash the full power of your Philips Sonicare Electric toothbrush

    Compatibility Icon
    Compatibile with any rechargable Philips Sonicare toothbrush

    Compatibile with any rechargable Philips Sonicare toothbrush

     

    Our click-on brush heads are interchangeable, so you can simply click on the one that suits you best.

    Replacement reminder icon
    Brush Sync technology for replacement reminders

    Brush Sync technology for replacement reminders

     

    It's best to replace your brush head before it wears out. We designed our brush heads with visual markers so you know when to replace–before it's too late.

    Sonic technology Icon
    Especially designed to work with sonic technology

    Especially designed to work with sonic technology

     

    Your Philips Sonicare brush head and handle are the ultimate team. Together, our sonic technology gives you exceptional cleaning power.

    Toothbrush heads that Combats plaque
    Toothbrush heads that protect gum health
    Toothbrush heads for whiter teeth
    Specialty brush heads

    Find your original toothbrush head


    Sometimes you find your perfect match straight away. If you'd like to find your original brush head but can't remember the name, just enter your toothbrush model number below

      Clean teeth and fresh breath with Philips Sonicare

      Clean teeth? Check. Fresh breath? Check.

      Your Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush is a multitasker. Use it to get cleaner, whiter teeth, and fresher breath.
      Let us look after you for longer

      Let us look after you for longer

      Register your toothbrush and we'll extend your warranty by 6 months–for free.
      Our five-step routine for a healthy smile

      Brush heads replace every 3 months Icon

      Philips Sonicare Electric toothbrush heads


      Enjoy the complete power of your Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush with a Sonicare toothbrush head. Because every smile is unique, we have brush heads that help you focus on your personal oral health goals: from plaque removal, to gum health, to teeth whitening. No matter which Philips Sonicare toothbrush you use, simply click on the replacement electric toothbrush head that suits you best.

