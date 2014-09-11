2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Ultra fast ironing
Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.
Ironing brand
Up to 6.5 bar pressure
260 g steam boost
Carry lock
1.5L detachable water tank
Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.
The watertank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes the refilling fast.Thanks to the 1.5 L watertank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.
Ultra long lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you with light and sound when to perform cleaning. Only when your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob , and collect the dirty water and scale in a cup.
Awards
4.4
of 5
18
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Ness
11/09/2014
Australia
Love it
I will never go back to the standard iron again. My 3 kids arrive home on a Friday night from weekly boarding school and hit me with their dirty washing, it used to take me all afternoon to do their ironing, now it is done in under 2 hours. I find I iron everything because its so fast and does a great job, no longer need to put the denim in the freezer to get the creases out. Its so good you almost always only have to iron one side of a garment.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron
Ron27
22/09/2016
United Kingdom
So good I bought another
I had this iron for just over 5 years and it transformed the choir of ironing, but unfortunately after 5+ years of sterling work it started to smoke followed by a flash and so it was time for safety reasons to look for a replacement and I had no hesitation in going for the latest model of this iron from Phillips lets hope it is as good as the one it replaced.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron
Valerie
13/08/2013
United Kingdom
Finally my other half is the one doing the ironing - voluntarily :)
When I first tried this steam generator I got really excited by the fact that i did not have to adjust a dial as you normally would for other irons, to accomodate for different fabrics. I gained trust in its optimal temeperature feature, when I left the iron on my silk scarf for five minutes and it did not burn. Another great advantage is how fast I manage to iron my shirts with great results. Moreover, it is easy to use, the steam function is amazing as it makes it easy to glide through fabrics. The helpful lock on the iron allows you to carry the iron easily. However, the main point is that my partner got so excited by this technology that he is not letting me iron his shirts and even doing mine, thats what I call success :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron