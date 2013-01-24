Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    PerfectCare Expert

    Steam generator iron

    GC9240/02
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Ultra fast ironing Ultra fast ironing Ultra fast ironing
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron

      GC9240/02
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Ultra fast ironing

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron

      Ultra fast ironing

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

      Ultra fast ironing

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron

      Ultra fast ironing

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all steam-generator-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        PerfectCare Expert

        PerfectCare Expert

        Steam generator iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Ultra fast ironing

        with no temperature adjustment required

        • Up to 6.5 bar pressure
        • 260 g steam boost
        • Carry lock
        • 1.5L detachable water tank
        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Steam is ready to use in 2min and can be refilled at anytime during ironing.

        1.5 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

        1.5 L detachable water tank, up to 2 hours of ironing

        The watertank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes the refilling fast.Thanks to the 1.5 L watertank capacity, you can iron up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.

        Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

        Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

        Ultra long lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you with light and sound when to perform cleaning. Only when your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob , and collect the dirty water and scale in a cup.

        New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        New SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

        Iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

        Now you can iron from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with the 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor which controls precisely the soleplate temperature. You do not need to adjust temperature 2) Powerful Cyclonic steam chamber which delivers powerful consistent steam, making ironing easier and faster.

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        The Philips innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, no need to put your iron back to the base station, just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, neither the board. This makes your ironing easier with less wrist efforts.

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer, reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

        Steam boost up to 260 g

        Steam boost up to 260 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Tested and approved by independent textile experts

        This iron is tested and approved by independent textile experts institutes for its excellent ironing performance, such as DWI, IWTO, Woolmark. The Woolmark Apparel Care program helps consumers identify quality laundry products that are approved by The Woolmark Company for use on wool products. Philips with its exclusive OptimalTEMP technology has been so far the only brand able to be certified with the Gold standard from Woolmark. You can be confident that the Woolmark-approved apparel care products are ideally suited for any wool garments.

        Up to 6 bar pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Steam boost
          260  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 6
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W
          Safe rest
          yes
          Steam output control
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1500  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          • Detachable water tank
          • Extra large filling hole
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Heat up time
          2  min
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Storage solution
          Carry lock
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment
          Cord storage
          Cord storage compartment
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          Hose length
          1.7  m
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates like silks

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Easy De-calc
          Calc clean reminder
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations