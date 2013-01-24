Search terms
Faster from start to finish
Make ironing faster from start to finish: quick heat-up, XL water hole, powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, durable ceramic soleplate for quick gliding, and our drip-stop system. That's five ways to speed up your ironing. See all benefits
Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
An extra-large opening for filling the water tank makes quick work of refills and emptying.
The tip is precise in 3 ways. It has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.
The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off in 8 minutes. Lying flat, it shuts down after 30 seconds motionless.
Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It's non-stick, scratch resistant and simple to keep clean.
Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.
An extra-long 2.5-meter cord provides maximum reach to anywhere on the ironing board and convenience.
The cord is easily wrapped around the base of the iron and held in place with a clip for tidy storage.
This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.
Fast crease removal
Easy to use
Scale management
Storage
Size and weight
Guarantee
Green efficiency
Technical specifications
GC012/00
GC026/00