Perfect results, every time
Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance. See all benefits
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Perfect results, every time
With our best scratch resistant soleplate
- 50 g/min continuous steam
- 250g steam boost
- SteamGlide Elite soleplate
Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance
Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly
Steam output up to 50g/min for faster crease removal
Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.
Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron
Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance
Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended
The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds.On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.
Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing
Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.
Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance
Our exclusive SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding and maximum scratch resistance.
Technical Specifications
-
Easy to use
- Water tank capacity
-
300
ml
- Soleplate gliding performance
-
4
stars
- Soleplate name
-
SteamGlide Elite
- Cord freedom (swivel)
-
360 degree cord freedom
- Tap water suitable
-
Yes
- Drip Stop
-
Yes
- Power cord length
-
3
m
- Integrated power plug
-
Yes
- Select steam level from handle
-
Yes
- Soleplate scratch resistance
-
5
stars
- Auto shut-off
-
Yes
- Indicator light
-
Yes
-
Guarantee
- 2 year worldwide guarantee
-
Yes
-
Technology
- For all ironable fabrics
-
Yes
-
Fast crease removal
- Pressure
-
50 g/min
- Power
-
2400
W
- Steam boost
-
250
g
- Continuous steam
-
50
g/min
- Vertical steam
-
Yes
- Voltage
-
240
V
- Variable steam levels
-
Yes
- Ready to use
-
2
minute(s)
- Water spray
-
Yes
-
Green efficiency
- Product packaging
-
100% recycable
- User manual
-
100% recycled paper
-
Scale management
- Descaling and cleaning
-
Quick Calc Release
-
Size and weight
- Weight of iron
-
1.669
kg
- Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
-
13.7 x 16.7 x 33.2
cm
- Product dimensions (WxHxL)
-
12.88 x 15.33 x 31.95
cm
- Total weight with packaging
-
1.908
kg
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