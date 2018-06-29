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    • Perfect results, every time Perfect results, every time Perfect results, every time

      Azur Steam iron

      GC4909/60

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      1 award

      Perfect results, every time

      Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance.

      See all benefits

      Azur Steam iron

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      Steam iron

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      Perfect results, every time

      With our best scratch resistant soleplate

      • 50 g/min continuous steam
      • 250g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Elite soleplate
      Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      2400W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

      Steam output up to 50g/min for faster crease removal

      Steam output up to 50g/min for faster crease removal

      Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

      Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

      Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

      Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds.On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

      Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance

      SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance

      Our exclusive SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding and maximum scratch resistance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Soleplate gliding performance
        4  stars
        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Elite
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Drip Stop
        Yes
        Power cord length
        3  m
        Integrated power plug
        Yes
        Select steam level from handle
        Yes
        Soleplate scratch resistance
        5  stars
        Auto shut-off
        Yes
        Indicator light
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technology

        For all ironable fabrics
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Pressure
        50 g/min
        Power
        2400  W
        Steam boost
        250  g
        Continuous steam
        50  g/min
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        240  V
        Variable steam levels
        Yes
        Ready to use
        2  minute(s)
        Water spray
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Quick Calc Release

      • Size and weight

        Weight of iron
        1.669  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        13.7 x 16.7 x 33.2  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        12.88 x 15.33 x 31.95  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        1.908  kg

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