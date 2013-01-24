Home
    GC4909/60
      Perfect results, every time

      Long lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance.

        Perfect results, every time

        With our best scratch resistant soleplate

        • 55 g/min continuous steam
        • 250g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Elite soleplate
        Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

        3000W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        3000W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

        Steam output up to 55g/min for faster crease removal

        Steam output up to 55g/min for faster crease removal

        Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

        Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

        Quick calc release system for an easy cleaning of your iron

        Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning or your iron and a long-lasting steam performance

        Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

        The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds.On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

        Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

        SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance

        SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance

        Our exclusive SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding and maximum scratch resistance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          55  g/min
          Power
          3000  W
          Pressure
          55g/min
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Steam boost
          250  g
          Variable steam levels
          Yes
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          240  V
          Water spray
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Soleplate gliding performance
          4  stars
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Elite
          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom
          Drip Stop
          Yes
          Integrated power plug
          Yes
          Power cord length
          3  m
          Select steam level from handle
          Yes
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          5  stars
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Auto shut-off
          Yes
          Indicator light
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Quick Calc Release

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
          13.7 x 16.7 x 33.2  cm
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          12.88 x 15.33 x 31.95  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          1.908  kg
          Weight of iron
          1.669  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Product packaging
          100% recycable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

