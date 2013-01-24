Home
    Pressurised steam generator

    GC6530
    Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam
      Pressurised steam generator

      GC6530
      Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam

      Have all the convenience of a compact and portable sized Philips system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurised steam.

        Pressurised steam generator

        Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam

        Compact powerful steam generator

        • CarryLock
        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

        Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

        Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

        Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer, reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

        Easy set-up and storage

        Easy set-up and storage

        Easy set-up and storage

        Constant steam up to 110 g/min for fast crease removal

        Constant steam up to 110 g/min helps to efficiently remove all creases.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          110  g/min
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 4
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          1980 - 2350  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          800  ml
          Heat up time
          6  min
          Storage solution
          Carry lock
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Hose length
          1.7  m

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Easy rinsing

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Product dimensions
          31.9 x 19.9 x 16.6  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          4  kg

