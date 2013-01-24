Home
    The Series 7000 body groomer has a unique dual-sided design that lets you switch between shaving & trimming. The shaver adapts to the contours of your body for a smooth shave. The body hair trimmer has 5 different lengths for trimming anywhere on your body.
    The Series 7000 body groomer has a unique dual-sided design that lets you switch between shaving & trimming. The shaver adapts to the contours of your body for a smooth shave. The body hair trimmer has 5 different lengths for trimming anywhere on your body.
    Male using a Philips Body Groomer

    Effortless body grooming


    Conveniently shave and trim below the neck. Easily switch between shaving and trimming, and adjust trim lengths without changing attachments. Our body groomer is designed as a safe and comfortable grooming solution for back, shoulders, chest, abs, underarms, arms, groin area and legs.
    Dual Side Design on the Philips Body Groomer

    2D contour following shaver

     

    The added flexibility of our shaver head easily adapts to the contours of your body, giving you a smooth shave all over. Less pressure is needed to shave closely.

    Adjustable comb on Philips Body Hair Trimmer

    Integrated trimmer with comb


    The integrated trimmer and adjustable comb with 5 length settings is designed to offer more power to cut even the thickest hair. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective. The

    blades have rounded tips for smooth contact with skin to prevent scratching.

    What's in the box?

      • Included accessories:
         
        • Adjustable trimming comb
        • Charging stand
        • Cleaning brush

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $119.00

      Compare the Series 7000 body groomer with our other body hair trimmers

      Bodygroom 7000

      Total Body Shave & Trim

      Bodygroom 7000

      Philips shop price
      $179.00*
      BG7020/15
      Compare features
      Bodygroom series 3000

      Trimming

      Bodygroom series 3000

      Philips shop price
      $64.95*
      BG3010/15
      Compare features
      Bodygroom series 7000

      Trim & Shave

      Bodygroom series 7000

      Philips shop price
      $99.95*
      TT2039/32
      Compare features

      Key feature(s)
      • Dual-sided design
      • Patented rounded tips and a hypo-allergenic foil
      • Back attachment

      Cutting system
      • Skin comfort system
      • Skin comfort system
      • Skin comfort system

      Ease of use
      • 100% showerproof
      • 100% showerproof
      • 100% showerproof
      • Battery indicator

      Battery
      • 70mins/1hr charge
      • NiMH
      • 50 mins/8hr charge
      • NiMH
      • 50mins use/1hr charge
      • NiMH

      Included accessories
      • Cleaning Brush
      • 3mm trimming comb
      • 3, 5, 7mm combs
      • Charging stand
      • Cleaning brush
      * Suggested retail price

