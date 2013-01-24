Search terms
We all want our homes to be safe and clean for our families. But the air in your home can be 2 to 5 times more polluted than the air outside.
Philips air purifiers have a multi-stage filtration system that captures up to 99.97% of harmful particles, from dust, allergens and PM2.5 particles.
*From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
Tested for 99.97% filtration of nano-particles, at 0.003 microns by IUTA independent institute.
*Particle sizes are indicative, to give a scale of reference. Some of the listed particle types cover a wider size-range.
***HEPA Filters according to the American US DOESTD-3020-2015 standards.
The Clean Air Delivery Rate is the global standard for measuring how much air (m3) a purifier
can clean in a certain amount of time. So, the higher the CADR, the faster the purification.
Airflow only measures wind speed, so it only tells us how much air is coming out. What airflow
does not tell us is how clean that air is. This is why CADR is the right metric to use when choosing your purifier.
The AC2889/10 performs best in German Stiwa Tests because we engineer and optimize our products for high CADR.
99.97% of the airborne allergens like pollen, dust mites, mold spores and pet dander that passes through the filter, are filtered from the air.
In 2020, a Philips-sponsored study run by the Munich Germany Center for Environmental Health proved the effectiveness of purifiers in removing house dust mite allergens.