    Science and technology

    The benefits of clean air

    Learn more about purifying the air in your home

    Pollution image
    Pollution
    Virus image
    Particles
    Allergens image
    Allergens
    Product Purifier
    Pollution

    The facts about air quality

     

    We all want our homes to be safe and clean for our families. But the air in your home can be 2 to 5 times more polluted than the air outside.
    The facts about air quality

    The impact of air pollution


    Air pollution can have a number of impacts on your health. The most common symptoms include headache, inflammation, nasal congestion, respiratory problems, skin irritation and stomach pain.

    Pollutants

    Philips air purifiers clean the air from these common pollutants

    • Pollen icon

      Pollen

      Hay fever sufferers are allergic to outdoor pollens found in grasses, trees or weeds.
      Pet dander

      Pet dander

      Pet allergens can stay in the home for months and bother you, even after the animal has been removed.
      Dust mite Allergens

      Dust mite allergens

      These microscopic creatures nest in our bedding and upholstered furniture.
      Fine particles

      Fine Particles

      Philips air purifiers have a multi-stage filtration system that captures up to 99.97% of harmful particles, from dust and allergens to aerosols and PM2.5 particles.
      Outlook pollution

      Outdoor pollution

      A number of outdoor pollutants can sneak into our homes and contribute to poor air quality.
    • Gas image

      Gas

      Cookers, heaters, stoves and open fires can release dangerous gases into the air.
      Bacteria image

      Bacteria

      The air can carry microorganisms, especially in hot or humid areas.
      Smoke and odor

      Smoke and odor

      Tiny particles from smoke can drift through your home and remain harmful for up to 5 hours.
      Mold spores

      Mold spores

      Mold spores are usually found lurking in the bathroom, kitchen or basement.
      VOCs image

      Volatile organic compounds

      Gases that emit from household products like cleaners and disinfectants.
      House hold dust

      Dust

      Cleaning, bed-making or any kind of human activity can resuspend dust back into the air.

      Philips air purifiers have a multi-stage filtration system that captures up to 99.97% of harmful particles, from dust, allergens and PM2.5 particles.

       

      *From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.

      Philips filters

      Purifies nano-sized particles
      Once the air passes through the filter, the microscopic pollutants are trapped.
      1 Milimeter
      line
      1 micron is 1000x smaller than 1 millimeter
      Grainsalt image
      Pollen image

      Extra-fine salt

      60-100 microns

      Pollen

      15 microns

      Not visible to the human eye

      Dust 10 microns
      Bio Aerosols 9 microns
      Fine dust 2.5 microns
      Bacteria 1.3 microns

      Inhalable particles (PM10)

      < 10 microns

      Respiratory Droplets**

      5-10 microns

      Fine particles (PM2.5)

      <2.5 microns

      Bacteria

      1-3 microns

      HEPA*** standard filters until 0.3 micron

      Wildfire smoke

      Candle smoke particle

      0.01 microns

      Philips purifiers filters up to 0.003 micron

      Iuta filters

      Tested for 99.97% filtration of nano-particles, at 0.003 microns by IUTA independent institute.

       

      *Particle sizes are indicative, to give a scale of reference. Some of the listed particle types cover a wider size-range.

      ***HEPA Filters according to the American US DOESTD-3020-2015 standards.

      CADR

      What CADR means for your home

      The Clean Air Delivery Rate is the global standard for measuring how much air (m3) a purifier

      can clean in a certain amount of time. So, the higher the CADR, the faster the purification.

       

      Airflow only measures wind speed, so it only tells us how much air is coming out. What airflow

      does not tell us is how clean that air is. This is why CADR is the right metric to use when choosing your purifier.
      With air purifier of CADR 500

      With air purifier of CADR 500

      With air purifier of CADR 100

      With air purifier of CADR 100

      With no purifier

      With no purifier

      Graph image
      CADR image

      Best in test

      Best Air Purifier according to Stiftung Warentest

       

      The AC2889/10 performs best in German Stiwa Tests because we engineer and optimize our products for high CADR.

      Allergens

      How allergens attack

      Your immune system's job is to defend your body from harmful invaders. But when it mistakenly declares war on substances it shouldn’t, that’s an allergy.

      The most common airborne allergens

      Allergens Pollen

      Pollen

      Dust mites

      Dust mites

      Allergens Animal dander

      Animal dander

      Allergens mold

      Mold

      Philips Air Purifiers

      Effectiveness

      Philips Air Purifiers eliminate 99.99%* of allergens

       

      99.97% of the airborne allergens like pollen, dust mites, mold spores and pet dander that passes through the filter, are filtered from the air.
      ECARF image
      European Center for Allergy Research Foundation
      Certified allergy-friendly. Philips air purifiers fit the needs of allergy sufferers.
      *From the air that passes through the filter, tested according to Austiran OFI test method SOP 350.00.
      Allergens video
      Philips Air Purifiers study

      Study

      Tested in real homes to effectively reduce airborne allergens like dust mites

       

      In 2020, a Philips-sponsored study run by the Munich Germany Center for Environmental Health proved the effectiveness of purifiers in removing house dust mite allergens.
      On your phone

      Control the air quality wherever you are

      Monitor the indoor and outdoor air quality

      Check outdoor pollen levels

      Coaches you to improve air quality

