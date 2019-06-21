Philips Automotive Led Inspection Lamps, defeat darkness
Powerful, high-quality LEDs for a bright, intense light to optimize clarity and vision
Designed for durability, impact and shock-resistant housings : IK07 and IK09
Water, dirt and dust protection: up to IP68
With the option of hands-free lighting : clever hooks, clips and detachable cables and magnets
Defeat darkness: See better, work better
Philips LED inspection lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the 6000K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.
