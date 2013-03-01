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    • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
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      PowerLife Steam iron

      GC2920/70

      Built to perform, day after day

      For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!

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      PowerLife Steam iron

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      Built to perform, day after day

      Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

      • Steam 35g/min;110g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 2200 Watts
      Powerful steam for fast ironing

      Powerful steam for fast ironing

      This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

      Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

      Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      110 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      The calc pill breaks down calc so you can flush away easily

      The calc pill breaks down calc so you can flush away easily

      After time calc builds up in your iron. This pill breaks down the calc in pieces so you can calc clean your iron easily. This cleaning needs to happen once a month.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Technical Specifications

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power China
        1850  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1.2  kg
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Power cord length
        • 1.8 m outside Europe
        • 1.9 m within Europe

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 35 gr/min
        Steam Boost
        Up to 110 gr/min

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes

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