Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Steam iron

    GC3109
    Overall rating / 5
    • Speed and result Speed and result Speed and result
      -{discount-value}

      Steam iron

      GC3109
      Overall rating / 5

      Speed and result

      EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Steam iron

      Speed and result

      EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

      Speed and result

      EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Steam iron

      Speed and result

      EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

      Similar products

      See all steam-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories

        Steam iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Speed and result

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Continuous high steam ouput for better crease removal

        Continuous high steam helps to remove though creases easily.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          360 degree cord freedom
          Water tank capacity
          300  ml

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 30 gr/min
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam Boost
          Up to 75 gr/min
          Vertical Steam
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Easy to set up and store
          Integrated cord storage solution
          Fast heat-up
          Yes

        • Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide soleplate

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50-60
          Power
          1900
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          285 x 120 x 145
          Product weight
          1,3

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations