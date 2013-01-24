  • 2yrs warranty

    Steam iron

    GC1015
    Fast and efficient - guaranteed
      Steam iron

      GC1015
      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

        Fast and efficient - guaranteed

        Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

        The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

        1200 W steam iron with 150 ml water tank

        The steam iron is with 1200 W power, and 150 ml water tank

        A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

        The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          Linished
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          15  g/min
          Spray
          Yes
          Power
          1200  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          150  ml

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Self clean

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220  V

