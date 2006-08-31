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    • Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      1700 series Steam iron

      GC1720/02

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed.

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      1700 series Steam iron

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      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      Speed shaped soleplate

      • Steam 17g/min
      • Blue Ceralon soleplate
      • Anti-calc
      • 1400 Watts
      1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      1400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

      Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics

      Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics

      Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics.

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.

      Steam boost helps to easily remove stubborn creases

      Steam boost helps to easily remove the most stubborn creases.

      Less refilling with large 180 ml water tank

      Less refilling with the extra-large 180 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1400
        Frequency
        50-60
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1,06
        Product dimensions
        26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1,8  m
        Additional comfort
        180 degree cord freedom
        Anti-scale management
        • Calc-Clean
        • Double Active Calc System
        Safe in use
        Exceeds international drop test standards
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        180  ml

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 17 gr/min
        Soleplate
        Optimal vent pattern
        Spray
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip

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