    Water filter for irons

    GC024/10
    Prevents scale and corrosion damage
      IronCare Water filter for irons

      GC024/10
      Prevents scale and corrosion damage

      IronCare removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life up to 4X*. Keeping your iron clean from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all ironing appliances.

      Prevents scale and corrosion damage

      Extends iron's lifetime up to 4X*

      • Prevents scale build-up
      • Suitable for all irons
      • 1 cartridge included
      99% calc-free water for extending the life of your iron

      99% calc-free water for extending the life of your iron

      Calcium deposits may clog your iron and accumulate rust, causing damage to your appliance. The special ion exchange resin inside the filter removes 99% of limescale from tap water, extending the life of your iron up to 4 times*.

      Prevents steam holes from clogging

      Prevents steam holes from clogging

      The demineralized water from IronCare prevents scale build up inside the iron. Calcium particles will not block the steam holes, helping your iron to provide consistent quality steam.

      Non-slip hand grip for comfortable use

      Non-slip hand grip for comfortable use

      With the IronCare filter you can easily refill the water tank of your ironing appliance every-time. The non-slip hand grips allows you to handle it more comfortably.

      Prevents calcium residue on clothing

      Prevents calcium residue on clothing

      Your favorite garments will not be ruined by calcium residue from inside your iron. Garments will remain clean after ironing and you will look great with neatly ironed clothes.

      Cartridge changes color to indicate replacement

      Cartridge changes color to indicate replacement

      Color changes gradually to indicate the amount water treated overtime. The cartridge only needs to be changed when it turns completely brown.

      Designed for all steam irons and steam generators

      Designed for all steam irons and steam generators

      IronCare is designed to be suitable for all steam ironing appliances: steam irons, steam generators and garment steamers from Philips and any other ironing brand.

      Ultra-fast filtration to demineralize water quickly

      Ultra-fast filtration to demineralize water quickly

      The specially designed cartridge allows rapid filtering of ironing water, so you can iron right away when you need it. You can place the IronCare filter next to your ironing place so you can refill your iron without taking it to the sink every-time it needs re-filling.

      Up to 3 months ironing

      Up to 3 months ironing

      Cartridge lifetime may vary depending on the water hardness in the area you live and your ironing frequency habits; In average, 1 cartridge will last up to 3 months of ironing time.

        * Suggested retail price

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Refill any time during use
          Yes

        • Accessories included

          IronCare cartridge
          1  pcs

        • Green efficiency

          Product packaging
          100% recycable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Replacement

          IronCare cartridge
          GC025

        • Size and weight

          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          22 x 8,5 x 19,5  cm

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Tested on Philips GC5000 series with 16.8° dH water, referring to limescale effect only.

