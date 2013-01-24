  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 25 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

    PerfectCare Azur Steam iron

    GC4910/10
      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere; in any order without adjusting the temperature. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results without the risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now simpler than ever.

        Carefree ironing, no setting required

        Ironing perfected

        • Steam 45g/min;180g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
        • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
        • Safe for all ironable garments
        OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

        The latest revolution in ironing to deliver the perfect combination of steam and temperature. It’s made to ensure you with speedy ironing, great results on tough creases, no setting required and safe on all ironable fabrics. The perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Smart Control Processor setting the right temperature 2) HeatFlow technology enabling an even steam and temperature balance.

        100% safe on all ironable garments

        100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.

        100% easy to use, no adjustment required

        100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

        SteamGlide Plus: perfect mix between gliding and stretching

        For the best results you need a soleplate that has the optimal balance between gliding and stretching. This is offered through SteamGlide Plus with its easy glide zone and perfect stretch zone.

        Suitable for tap water with Double Active Calc Clean system

        PerfectCare Azur steam iron is designed to be used with tap water. Double Active Calc Clean: A smart combination of Calc Pills and a regular Self Clean reduce the scale built-up. For better ironing results we recommend to use deminaralized water. This ensures a consistent steam flow from your iron.

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If left on it's heelrest the steam iron will switch off in 3 minutes, when left resting on the soleplate it will take 2 minutes before the iron shuts off.

        Quattro Precision Tip for an easy reach in tricky areas

        The Quattro Precision Tip of the steam iron allows you to reach into the most difficult to reach areas while ironing. Iron closely around the buttons with the button groove; having a speedy designed shape for better visibility; a Precision SteamBoost area for a focussed shot of steam and the slim tip for delicate ironing complete the Quattro Precision Tip.

        Iron with smart light feedback indicator

        Smart light feedback indicates the status of the iron at any time.

        2400 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance

        2400 W iron for fast heat up and powerful performance on all your ironable garments.

        Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Steam boost up to 180 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        100% fast on all fabrics, no other steam iron is faster

        100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.

        Technical Specifications

        • Size and weight

          Weight of iron
          1.79 kg

        • Easy to use

          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          Water tank capacity
          350 ml
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Plus
          Power cord length
          2.5 m
          Tap water suitable
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving*
          10 %
          Energy saving mode
          Yes

        • Storage

          Cord storage
          Cord clip

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 45 g/min
          Water spray
          Yes
          Steam boost
          180 g
          Power
          2400 W
          Vertical steam
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Double active calc clean

        • Technology

          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

