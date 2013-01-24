Search terms
The anti-calc cartridge is suitable for the IronCare water descale filter. It will ensure the optimal performance of your water descale filter and maintain great output of steaming. See all benefits
The ion exchange resin filled in the cartridge takes out the 99%* scales from the tap water; it ensures treated water which could be used for ironing. *Under 25 L of water treatment at 8.4 dH
Demineralized water from IronCare will help prevent the scale build up quickly in the iron: inside of the soleplate and boiler. Calc particles will not block the steam holes, you will be getting the consistent steam comming from your iron; it makes your ironing experience more pleasant.
The extra effective cartridge helps prevent scale building up. While you are ironing, your expensive dress will not be ruined by the calc residues. You will be looking good with well ironed clothes.
The special designed cartridge could allow water going through the catridge quickly; it allows you have quick ironing start without waiting. Placing IronCare next to you, to refill your iron at anytime, without taking your iron everytime to access the sink for refilling.
The color change of the cartridge will appear gradually according the amount of treating water, from top to bottom. You will be able to recognize the color change at the life span of the cartridge from blue to brown. Replace your cartrige when it changes color completely to brown, ensure the appliance optimum performance.
Due to the difference of the water hardness where you are coming from, and also difference on ironing hours per week the lifetime of your cartridge is different pending on that situation; 1 cartridge will last up to 3 months of ironing time.
The replacement cartridge ensures the optimal performance of your IronCare water descale filter.
