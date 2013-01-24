philips chef

Mexican pulled pork tacos
Fork-tender pork in a sweet-smoky glaze, offset with the crunch of red cabbage and the tang of a sour cream dollop.
Servings 6
Preparation time 25 minutes
Cooking time: Pressure cooking time: 30 minutes (excluding pressure building time)
Ingredients
- 1.5kg boned pork shoulder
- 2 tbsp smoked paprika
- 2 tbsp ground cumin
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- 1 ½ cups (375ml) smoky barbecue sauce
- Flour tortillas, tomato, shredded red cabbage, mashed avocado and sour cream, to serve