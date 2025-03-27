Privacy notice

If you want, you can join our marketing initiatives and stay up to date about Philips products, services and promotions. Below, we’ll give you an overview of our marketing initiatives and we’ll explain, for each of them, how we process your personal data.



Promotional Emails

Why we process your personal data and what personal data we process

You can choose to receive promotional emails from Philips and stay up to date about Philips and Philips brand license partners’ products and services and about our events. This means that if you give us your consent, we will provide you with promotional emails – or if you are a business customer, we will engage with you about commercial opportunities – that are relevant and interesting to you. Let us give you some concrete examples.

If you have accepted the targeted advertising cookie category when browsing our website, we track your interaction with our websites and mobile apps to see what you are interested in. If you also give us your consent to receive promotional communications we will use the data about your interaction with our websites and mobile apps to send you promotional communications that are relevant and of interest to you. For example, if you visited a certain product in our website, we may send you promotional emails about such product or similar products.



If you give us your consent to receive promotional emails, we will send you such promotional emails. We track whether you open, read or click on the content of the promotional email that you’ve received from us. For example, if you click on a certain product (within the promotional email that you have received), we may send you promotional emails about such product or similar products.



If you give us your consent to receive promotional communications while you are creating a MyPhilips account or purchasing a product or service in our online shop with a MyPhilips account, we will use certain data that you provide to us (such as information connected to your account or to your order or information that you provide to us, e.g. your date of birth) in order to send you promotional communications that are relevant and of interest to you. For example, if you have purchased a shaver in our online shop with your MyPhilips account, we may use your online purchasing data to let you know that we have discounts on shaver’s accessories or similar products.

If you give us your consent to receive promotional communications via our dedicated forms published in our websites or social media pages, we will use that data that you provide to us via these forms (such as your name and email – and your job title/company, specialty or area of care in case you subscribe via the Customer forms directed at Professionals or Customer representatives) as well as information about your country to send you promotional communications that are relevant and of interest to you. For example, if we notice that you are regularly viewing our shavers from a specific country, we may send to you promotional communications about shavers or similar products in the language of that country.

If you give us your consent to receive promotional communications while you are interacting with our support team, we will use certain data that you provide to us (such as your email and the type of product/service for which you requested assistance) in order to send you promotional communications that are relevant and of interest to you. For example, if you have requested assistance on a shaver, we may send to you promotional communications about shavers or similar products.

Keep in mind that we may combine the data we collect about you from the Philips sources listed above and place them in one or more segments (groups having certain characteristics in common) in order to tailor our promotional emails to your interest.



Lawful basis for processing

The lawful bases we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section are: Your consent; as a general rule, we will only send you promotional communications when you have provided your prior consent; Of course, you can withdraw your consent to receive our tailored promotional emails at any time. You can do so by clicking the unsubscribe button at the bottom of the promotional email that you have received from Philips and you will be automatically unsubscribed.

Our legitimate interest, in particular our necessity to protect fundamental rights such as the freedom to conduct a business.

Who is the controller of your personal data The controller of your personal data is the Philips affiliated company of the country where you signed up to receive promotional emails (identified in our Terms of use - see the footer - as being the operator of the website) as well as Philips International B.V.



Social media advertising

We use social media to keep you updated about new and existing Philips products and services and to build a commercial relationship with you.



Why we process your personal data and what personal data we process

As said above, we process your personal data to reach out to you - via social media – with promotional communications or ads about new and existing Philips products and services and about our events. For example, if you have accepted the Targeted advertising cookies in our website, we may track your usage of our websites (such as the actions you have taken on our website) and show you relevant Philips ad on your social media.

If you give us your consent to receive promotional communications (e.g. via our dedicated forms published in our websites), we may provide your personal data (such as your email) to social media providers so to show you relevant Philips ads on such social media.

If you are representative of an existing or potential Philips’ customer or business partner (or prospective), we may use your personal data to engage with you - via social media (e.g. LinkedIn) - for commercial opportunities.



Lawful basis for processing

The lawful bases we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section are: Your consent; this applies when before we collect your behavior on the website and place the relevant cookies and similar technologies in your device; and when we use your consent to receive marketing communications in order to target you on social media via our Partners.;



Our legitimate interest, in particular our necessity to protect fundamental rights such as the freedom to conduct a business. This applies when we process your personal data to build your (prospect) customer profile and engage with you via social media for commercial opportunities.

Who is the controller of your personal data

The controller of your personal data is the Philips affiliated company of the country where you signed up to receive promotional emails (identified in our Terms of use - see the footer - as being the operator of the website) as well as Philips International B.V.