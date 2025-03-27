Last updated: January 2022
This privacy notice tells you who we are, what personal data we collect about you, why we collect it, and what we do with it. Keep in mind that, for the purposes of this Privacy Notice, personal data means any information or set of information that directly or indirectly identifies you, such as your name, email or phone number. This privacy notice covers how Philips or a Philips-affiliated company handles your personal data when you interact with us, in your capacity as consumer, business customer, supplier, business partner, candidate, visitor, research participant, shareholder or other person with a business relationship with us. Please take a moment to familiarize yourself with this Privacy Notice.
For more information on our privacy practice, visit our Philips privacy page.
Unless otherwise stated in this Privacy Notice or in other product or service specific privacy notices, the controller of your personal data (as well as the controller’s representative in the European Union) is Philips International B.V.
c/o Philips Privacy Office (Group Legal)
Amstelplein 2
1096 BC
Amsterdam
the Netherlands
If you want to know more about how we process your personal data, just select any of the following activities and you’ll find out.
We process your personal data for the following purposes:
What personal data we process
We process the following categories of personal data:
Lawful basis for processing
The lawful basis we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section is our legitimate interest, in particular our necessity to protect fundamental rights such as the right to liberty and security, the right to property, the right of defense.
Who is the controller of your data
The controller of your personal data is the Philips affiliated company of the country where you visited our premises, identified in our Terms of use (see the footer) as being the operator of this website.
We process your personal data for the following purposes:
What personal data we process
If you report a concern via our Philips Speak Up, we process the following categories of personal data:
Lawful basis for processing
The lawful basis we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section is our legitimate interest, in particular our necessity to conduct business in a responsible manner and in line with local laws and regulations as well as to protect fundamental rights such as the right to liberty and security, the right to property, the right of defense, the freedom to conduct a business.
With whom we share your personal data
Your personal data are registered in the Philips GBP Complaints Database, from where it will be sent, on a strictly need-to-know basis, to the appropriate persons within Philips. This means the information may be shared with the assigned investigator(s), assigned GBP Compliance Officer, and in some situations members of Group Internal Audit as well as Group Legal, or outside Philips (forensic auditors, legal counsel) who require this information to ensure compliance with the GBP Reporting Policy and legal or regulatory obligations, or as input for subsequent judicial proceedings.
We process your personal data for the purpose of complying with the privacy and data protection laws and regulations we are subject to.
What personal data we process
If you submit a privacy request to us, we require certain information from you as we need them in order to respond to you and adequately address your inquiry. In particular, we need the following information:
In addition, if you want, you can also disclose to us your full name, your country, your preferred language and any other information you decide to include in your inquiry.
Lawful basis for processing
The lawful basis we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section is our need to comply with the privacy and data protection laws and regulations we are subject to.
If you are a shareholder and you decide to exercise your rights in the context of a general meetings of shareholders we process your personal data to enable you to exercise your shareholders rights, for example to record your participation to the meeting of shareholders, to administer your proxy voting instructions and to process your vote and/or questions or statements during the meeting of shareholders.
A relatively small number of Philips’ outstanding shares are registered in the name of individual shareholders. As required by applicable law, Philips also maintains a register containing the data of the holders of the registered shares and may communicate with those shareholders about the annual meeting of shareholders and about dividend distributions.
Typically, meetings of shareholders are audio visually recorded for internal purposes and can be followed by a live webcast link available via our website.
What personal data we process
We process the following categories of personal data:
Lawful basis for processing
The lawful basis we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section is our need to comply with applicable laws we are subject to as well as our legitimate interest to conduct business in a responsible manner, for example when we audio-video record the meetings of shareholders.
We process your personal data for the following purpose of sending you via email our press releases or investor relations notifications.
If you subscribe the investor relations notifications we will notify you of investor webcasts and calls. If you subscribe to the press releases we will communicate to you about our latest news updates.
What personal data we process
To subscribe to our latest press releases or investor relations notifications we ask your full name, email address and the company you work for (for investor relations notifications only and in case you represent an institutional investor or bank).
Lawful basis for processing
The lawful basis we rely on to process your personal data for the sending you our latest press releases or investor relations notifications is your consent. In any case, you can unsubscribe at any time via the link at the bottom of the emails or via the respective “Unsubscribe” buttons in Philips Investor Relations and press release webpages.
Why we process your personal data
We process your personal data for the following purposes:
What personal data we process
Depending on the specific recruitment activity, we process the following categories of personal data:
Lawful basis for processing
The lawful bases we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section are:
Who is the controller of your personal data
The controller of your personal data for the purposes described in this section is the Philips affiliated company of the country which intends to recruit you (identified in our Terms of use - see the footer - as being the operator of this website) as well as Philips International B.V.
Why we process your personal data
We process your personal data for the following purposes:
What personal data we process
If you have a question or request our support, we need you to give us some information, such as your name, e-mail address, telephone number or other information necessary for dealing with your question or inquiry. If you have a MyPhilips account, we may use the information linked to your account to provide you with the requested support.
Lawful basis for processing
The lawful bases we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section are:
We process your personal data for the following purposes:
What personal data we process
We process the following categories o f personal data:
Lawful basis for processing
The lawful bases we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section is our need to enter into and perform a contract with you, or to take pre-contractual steps at your request.
Why we process your personal data
We process your personal data for the following purposes:
You can also use your MyPhilips account for other services, such as:
If you want to know more about how we process your personal data in the context of such other services, just select them in this privacy notice and you’ll find out.
What personal data we process
If you create a MyPhilips account we process the following categories of personal data:
In addition, if you want, you can also choose to provide to us:
If you want to create a MyPhilips account in your capacity as Professional (i.e. business customer, supplier and/or business partner of Philips), we may also process the following data:
You can delete your MyPhilips account at any time. To do so, you should log-in and find the deletion button in your settings. We will then remove your MyPhilips account and any data associated to it (this includes also data processed in the context of the other Philips services listed above and associated to your MyPhilips account), unless we are required by law to keep certain data.
Lawful basis for processing
The lawful basis we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section is our need to enter into or perform a contract with you, or to take pre-contractual steps at your request.
As a consumer, you can either use your MyPhilips account or check out as guest (unless you want to purchase services, in this case you’ll need a MyPhilips account).
As a professional (for example, if you are an healthcare professionals or distributor and you want to purchase our healthcare products from our Philips healthcare shop), you’ll need to create a company or professional account.
Why we process your personal data
We process your personal data for the following purposes:
Keep in mind that certain Philips products and services available in our Philips online shop for consumers are sold to you by one of our partners, as indicated in the terms and conditions of sale that will be shown to you before finalizing your order. This means that if you place an order with one of our partners, we will share your personal data (such as your name and address) with that partner so that it can execute the agreement you have entered to and therefore fulfill your order and send you the invoice. The partner may also use your personal data to update you on the status of your order and to provide you with the required customer support. If you want to know more about how our partner will process your personal data, we invite you to read its privacy notice, which we will make available to you in our online shop.
What personal data we process
We process the following categories of personal data:
In certain cases, you may choose to also provide us with your phone number (optional) if you want our trusted shipment provider to contact you via phone in case of delivery issues or if you want our support team to contact you via phone in case of issues with your order.
Lawful basis for processing
The lawful bases we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section are:
Who is the controller of your personal data
The controller of your personal data for the purposes identified in this section is the Philips affiliated company identified in our Terms and conditions of sale, made available to you in our website.
In case you place an order in our Philips shop for consumers with one of our partners, the controller of your personal data is: (i) Philips International BV for collecting your order and processing the payment; and (ii) the relevant partner identified in its terms and conditions of sale or in its privacy notice, for fulfilling your order, sending you the invoice and providing the requested customer support.
We process your comments or posts (which may include your personal data) for the following purposes:
What personal data we process
For the purposes described above, we may process any information about you that are contained in any comments or other content about Philips that you make publicly available on social media and other public external sources. This may include information such as your name (or nickname), profile picture, country.
Lawful basis for processing
The lawful basis we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section is our legitimate interest, in particular our necessity to conduct business in a responsible manner and in line with local laws and regulations as well as to protect our fundamental right to conduct a business.
What personal data we process Keep in mind that when you provide your rating and write a review, we will not make your email visible to other visitors. We will make visible the other information that you provide to us, as this helps us to create an open forum where our customers can find and exchange truthful and meaningful information around our products. In addition, to respect your privacy, we encourage you to provide a nickname and not your real name when leaving your review.
We process your personal data for the following purposes:
We process the following categories of personal data: email, location, age, gender, number of people living in your household, period of usage of our Philips product.
Lawful basis for processing
The lawful bases we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section are:
What personal data we process
Keep in mind that when you provide your rating and write a review, we will not make your email visible to other visitors. We will make visible the other information that you provide to us, as this helps us to create an open forum where our customers can find and exchange truthful and meaningful information around our products.
In addition, to respect your privacy, we encourage you to provide a nickname and not your real name when leaving your review.
Why we process your personal data
We process your personal data for the following purposes:
What personal data we process
When you sign up to become a Philips product tester, we process the following categories of personal data:
Lawful basis for processing
The lawful bases we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section are:
Who is the controller of your personal data
The controller of your personal data for the purposes identified in this section is the Philips affiliated company identified in our Terms of use for Philips product tester program, made available to you in in our website.
Lawful basis for processing
We process your personal data for the following purposes:
What personal data we process
We process the following categories of personal data:
Unless differently required by applicable law, the lawful basis we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section is our legitimate interest, in particular our necessity to protect fundamental rights such as the right to property, and the freedom to conduct a business.
Who is the controller of your data
If you purchase a product online or receive services from a Philips’ brand license partner, the controller of your personal data is: (i) the relevant Philips’ brand license partner identified in its privacy notice (made available to you when your personal data are initially collected), for collecting your personal data, measuring how satisfied you are with your recent service experience and for improving your level of satisfaction; and (i) Philips International B.V. for sending the survey to you.
If you purchase a product online or receive services from Philips or if you are a business customer of Philips, the controller of your personal data for the purposes identified in this section is Philips International B.V. as well as the Philips affiliated company with whom you have a commercial relationship.
Lawful basis for processing
Lawful basis for processing
Keep in mind that we don’t publish lists of attendees for our events but, in rare cases, your contact information may be visible to other attendees.
Sometimes, our events will be recorded. If we are recording and you are a presenter, your image and audio will be captured in the recording. If you are an attendee, in some cases, you may decide to share your image and audio during the session, for example, if you choose to interact in a Q&A session. For some events, we may publish the recording on our website or social media channels.
We process your personal data for the following purposes:
What personal data we process
We process the following categories of personal data:
The lawful basis we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section is our legitimate interest, in particular our necessity to protect fundamental rights such as the right to property, and the freedom to conduct a business.
Unless differently required by applicable law, when we collect any information about dietary requirements or other access requirements, we do so with your consent as this type of information is classed as special category of personal data.
Who is the controller of your personal data
The controller of your personal data is the Philips affiliated company of the country where you join the event or from where the event is organized, identified in our Terms of use (see the footer) as being the operator of this website.
Lawful basis for processing
The controller of your personal data is the Philips affiliated company of the country where you signed up to receive promotional emails (identified in our Terms of use - see the footer - as being the operator of the website) as well as Philips International B.V. Social media advertising
Promotional Emails
Why we process your personal data and what personal data we process
You can choose to receive promotional emails from Philips and stay up to date about Philips and Philips brand license partners’ products and services and about our events. This means that if you give us your consent, we will provide you with promotional emails – or if you are a business customer, we will engage with you about commercial opportunities – that are relevant and interesting to you. Let us give you some concrete examples.
Keep in mind that we may combine the data we collect about you from the Philips sources listed above and place them in one or more segments (groups having certain characteristics in common) in order to tailor our promotional emails to your interest.
Lawful basis for processing
The lawful bases we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section are:
Who is the controller of your personal data
We use social media to keep you updated about new and existing Philips products and services and to build a commercial relationship with you.
Why we process your personal data and what personal data we process
As said above, we process your personal data to reach out to you - via social media – with promotional communications or ads about new and existing Philips products and services and about our events. For example, if you have accepted the Targeted advertising cookies in our website, we may track your usage of our websites (such as the actions you have taken on our website) and show you relevant Philips ad on your social media.
If you give us your consent to receive promotional communications (e.g. via our dedicated forms published in our websites), we may provide your personal data (such as your email) to social media providers so to show you relevant Philips ads on such social media.
If you are representative of an existing or potential Philips’ customer or business partner (or prospective), we may use your personal data to engage with you - via social media (e.g. LinkedIn) - for commercial opportunities.
Lawful basis for processing
The lawful bases we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section are:
Who is the controller of your personal data
The controller of your personal data is the Philips affiliated company of the country where you signed up to receive promotional emails (identified in our Terms of use - see the footer - as being the operator of the website) as well as Philips International B.V.
The controller of your personal data is the Philips affiliated company of the country where you signed up to receive promotional emails (identified in our Terms of use - see the footer - as being the operator of the website) as well as Philips International B.V.
Social media advertising
These promotions may be subject to supplement privacy notices.
There are various ways to participate. For example, by filling-in a dedicated form in our website, by creating a MyPhilips account, by singing up to receive our promotional communication via the dedicated forms available in our website or social media pages, or by rating and reviewing our products in our website.
Generally, we collect the information required to allow you to participate in the promotion, identify you, assessing whether you meet the conditions of the promotion and deliver on the contractual terms of the promotion:
Lawful basis for processing
The lawful basis we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section is our need to enter into or perform a contract with you, or to take pre-contractual steps at your request, specifically to execute the terms of use of the relevant promotion.
Who is the controller of your personal data
The controller of your personal data is the Philips affiliated company identified in the terms of use of the relevant promotion, made available to you in our website.
Lawful basis for processing
We process personal data for the following purposes:
What personal data we process
We process the following categories of personal data:
Keep in mind that we have no access to directly identifiable information about patients as they are kept confidential by the relevant healthcare provider and not required for the processing operations we undertake.
We process your personal data in order to comply with a legal or regulatory obligation to which Philips is subject when we report (a) adverse events to competent authorities, and (b) trends of statistically significant increase (in frequency/severity) of non-serious incidents, and when we manage complaints;
We process your personal data for the performance of an activity carried out in the public interest when we investigate incidents to identify root cause and needed preventive, corrective, field safety corrective action; detect trends of statistically significant increase (in frequency/severity) of non-serious incidents.
How long we keep your personal data
Philips as a manufacturer is required to keep their devices' technical documentation, up to date and available for the competent authorities for a period of at least 10 (implantable devices 15) years after the last device covered by the same declaration of conformity has been placed on the market (i.e. sold).
Who is the controller of your personal data
The controller of your personal data is the Philips affiliated company who is the manufacturer of the medical device as indicated in the regulatory label of the relevant device.
Lawful basis for processing
Why we process your personal data
We process personal data for the following purposes:
What personal data we process
We process the following categories of (retrospective) data:
Keep in mind that we have no access to directly identifiable information about patients as they are kept confidential by the relevant healthcare provider and not required for the processing operations we undertake.
Lawful basis for processing
Unless differently required by applicable law:
Who is the controller of your personal data
The controller of your personal data is the Philips affiliated company who is the manufacturer of the medical device or whom is the sponsor of the clinical investigation, indicated in the study documentation or in other relevant documentation provided by the healthcare provider.
In some cases, clinical investigations are jointly performed by the Philips affiliated company who is the manufacturer of the medical device (indicated in the study documentation or in other relevant documentation provided by the healthcare provider) together with the Philips affiliated companies located in the Netherlands (Philips Electronics Netherlands B.V. or Philips International B.V.), France (Philips France Commercial SAS) and Germany (Philips GmbH).
Who is the controller of your personal data
Why we process your personal data
We process personal data for the following purposes:
What personal data we process
We process the following categories of (retrospective) data:
Keep in mind that we have no access to directly identifiable information about patients as they are kept confidential by the relevant healthcare provider and not required for the processing operations we undertake.
Lawful basis for processing
Unless differently required by applicable law:
The controller of your personal data is the Philips affiliated company who is the manufacturer of the medical device or whom is the sponsor of the clinical study, indicated in the study documentation or in other relevant documentation provided by the healthcare provider.
In some cases, clinical investigations are jointly performed by the Philips affiliated company who is the manufacturer of the medical device (indicated in the study documentation or in other relevant documentation provided by the healthcare provider) together with the Philips affiliated companies located in the Netherlands (Philips Electronics Netherlands B.V. or Philips International B.V.), France (Philips France Commercial SAS) and Germany (Philips GmbH).
Who is the controller of your personal data
Why we process your personal data
We process your personal data for the following purposes:
What personal data we process
To manage our business relationship with you and ensure compliance with applicable laws, we process the following categories of personal data:
Lawful basis for processing
The lawful bases we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section are:
This purpose includes activities such as preventing, preparing for or engaging in dispute resolution.
In this context, we may process personal data.
Why we process your personal data
We process personal data for the following purposes.
What personal data we process
Depending on the specific purpose, we process various categories of personal data (such as contact information data and any other information required to fulfill the above purposes).
Lawful basis for processing
The lawful bases we rely on to process your personal data for the purposes described in this section are:
This purpose includes activities such as preventing, preparing for or engaging in dispute resolution.
When you visit our websites we place cookies and other similar technologies on your browser or device that help us to enable the technical and functional management of our websites (including ensuring information security), to improve the design and performance of our websites and to better understand the visitor’s behavior on our pages. These cookies and other similar technologies may collect data such as your IP address, your operating system, your browser type and your device type (e.g. PC, smartphone).
We use performance cookies (such as analytics) to gather aggregated statistical information on how our website are performing and to improve their performance accordingly. You can switch these on or off at any time. We’ll only use them if you’ve agreed. For example, we use these cookies to obtain a general view of how visitors use our websites (i.e. which web pages you visit most often, the number of visitors to the various part of a website) or to conduct user surveys on our website in general or on specific elements of our website.
We also use functional cookies to personalize our websites to your needs by remembering choices you make. You can switch these on or off at any time. We’ll only use them if you’ve agreed. For example, we use these cookies to remind you of your settings on our website (such as your username, language or the region you are in) and provide more enhance, personal features. They don’t gather any information about you that could be used for advertising purposes. The lawful bases we rely on to process your personal data in this context is your consent.
Lastly, we use advertising and social media cookies to track your surfing behavior on our website and show you personalized advertisements relevant to you and to your interests. Furthermore, if you gave us your consent to receive promotional communications, we will use the information gathered from these cookies to send you communications tailored to your preferences. These cookies may be placed by third parties and will be linked to site functionality provided by such third parties. Therefore, this will impact the content and messages you see on other websites you visit. You can switch these on or off at any time. We’ll only use them if you’ve agreed. For example, if you are reading an article about a Philips product then we might show you ads on this product in our or third-party’s website. The lawful bases we rely on to process your personal data in this context is your consent.
For more information on the specific cookies we use, please read our cookie consent tool.You can adjust your cookie settings at any time from our cookie consent tool.
We use organizational, technical and physical measures to protect your personal data, taking into account the nature of the personal data and the processing as well as the potential threats posed. We are constantly working to improve on these measures to help keep your personal data secure.
Due to our global nature, your personal data may be transferred to or accessed by Philips-affiliated companies or Philips’ trusted third parties around the world. Of course, when we do so, we ensure to comply with laws on the transfer of personal data between countries. When we transfer personal data from the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland to:
Due to our global nature, your personal data may be transferred to or accessed by Philips-affiliated companies or Philips’ trusted third parties around the world. Of course, when we do so, we ensure to comply with laws on the transfer of personal data between countries.
When we transfer personal data from the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland to:
Depending on our reason for processing your personal data and applicable laws, you have certain rights on your personal data. Here we want to make you aware of which are these privacy rights.
Keep in mind that there may be situations where we are entitled to deny or restrict your privacy rights, for example, when it is necessary to establish, exercise or defend Philips from legal claims or when your request is manifestly unfounded or excessive, in particular because of its repetitive character.
At Philips, we aim to give you control over your personal data. Therefore, depending on the activity, you can control your personal data and exercise your privacy rights and choices by yourself, for example by logging in to your Philips account and updating, modifying or deleting your personal data or by unsubscribing to our promotional communications by means of the unsubscribe button (link) included at the bottom of our promotional communications.
In all other cases, to exercise your privacy rights, to submit a privacy complaint or to contact our Data Protection Officer, you can contact us following our privacy contact form.
We will do our best to address your request in time and free of charge. In certain cases, we may ask you to verify your identity before acting on your request. Of course, if you are not happy with how we have handled your request, you can make a complaint to the supervisory authority competent for your country or region.
Unless otherwise stated in this notice, these are the categories of third parties with whom we may share your personal data:
We delete personal data when they are no longer necessary for the purposes described in this Privacy notice.
In any case, unless indicated otherwise in this Privacy notice, the criteria we use to decide our retention periods include: (i) whether we need your personal data to safeguard our legitimate interest, to perform a contract to which you are subject or to respond to your questions or provide to you the required service or support; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation, or regulatory investigations).
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