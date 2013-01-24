Home
    Carrot and pineapple cake

    Packed full of vegetables, fruit and nuts, this carrot and pineapple cake is delicious for any occasion.

    Servings 10-12, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time: 55 minutes (see Cook's note)
    Ingredients

    • 2 cups (300g) self-raising flour
    • 3 tsp cinnamon
    • 3 cups coarsely grated carrot
    • 225g can pineapple pieces, drained, chopped
    • ½ cup (50g) chopped walnuts
    • 1 cup (220g) brown sugar
    • 1 cup vegetable oil
    • 3 eggs, lightly beaten
    • Cream cheese frosting
    • 250g cream cheese, at room temperature
    • 50g butter, softened
    • 2 tbsp pure icing sugar
    • Cinnamon sugar, to decorate

    Directions

    • 1. Spray the base and sides of the inner pot with canola cooking oil. Cut two 18cm circles from baking paper and fit into the base of the cooker, making a double layer.
    • 2. Sift the flour and cinnamon into a bowl. Add carrot, pineapple and walnuts. Combine the brown sugar, oil and eggs in a jug and pour into the flour mixture. Stir to combine.
    • 3. Spoon the batter into the inner pot. Level the surface with a spatula.
    • 4. Close the lid. Select BAKE program, set time for 55 minutes and press START.
    • 5. When cooking is complete, stand for 5 minutes. Turn pressure regulator to VENT. Remove lid. Using heat-proof mitts, remove the inner pot. Turn cake onto a wire rack and allow to cool completely.
    • 6. To make cream cheese topping: beat cream cheese, butter and icing sugar until combined. Spread over cooled cake. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Cover and refrigerate any remaining portions and eat within 2 days.
    • Chef’s tip: Cake is cooked when a skewer inserted comes out clean. This cake is extremely moist and has a sticky surface after cooking is complete. Cake will continue cooking during standing time. If the cake requires additional cooking time, select BAKE program, set time for 10 minutes and press START. Check after 5 minutes, cancel remaining time if necessary. Bake: Set valve to “Bake” position.
