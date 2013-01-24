Home
    Philips Avent

    Breast milk storage cups

    SCF618/10
    Avent
    Avent
    Store breast milk securely
      Philips Avent Breast milk storage cups

      SCF618/10
      Store breast milk securely

      Express, store and feed your breast milk efficiently, with our new storage cup. Sterilize and re-use the storage cup with the Philips Avent pump or teats-one system, many options! See all benefits

        Store breast milk securely

        With leak proof lid

        • Includes convenient adaptors
        • 180ml/6oz
        • 10 pcs
        For safe storage and transport

        For safe storage and transport

        Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.

        To track easy dates & contents

        To track easy dates & contents

        To track easily dates and contents.

        An organized fridge & freezer

        An organized fridge & freezer

        For an organized fridge and freezer.

        Convenient adaptors included

        Convenient adaptors included

        For expressing and feeding.

        One system- many options

        One system- many options

        Compatible with Philips Avent breast pumps, Classic, Classic + and Natural teats.

        For use in fridge and freezer

        For use in fridge and freezer

        For maximum flexibility.

        Easy to use and clean

        Easy to use and clean

        Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and sterilizer.

        To track easily dates and contents

        For easy storage.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Retail pack dimensions
          158x194x80 mm

        • What is included

          180ml/6oz storage cups
          10 (re-usable)  pcs
          Lids
          10  pcs
          Adapter
          2x

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0+ months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

