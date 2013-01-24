Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
      Ultimate protection for your breast milk

      Philips Avent breast milk storage bags provide safe and secure storage for your precious breast milk. They can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are pre-sterilized for immediate use.

      Suggested retail price: $24.95

        Ultimate protection for your breast milk

        6oz/180ml breast milk storage bags

        • Storage
        • Pre-sterilized
        • 25 bags
        Secure, leak-proof double zipper seal

        Secure, leak-proof double zipper seal

        Secure, leak-proof double zipper closure for safe storage of your breast milk

        Pre-sterilized bag with tamper proof seal

        Pre-sterilized bag with tamper proof seal

        Tamper evident seal indicates the pre-sterilized bag is untouched before first use, for complete hygiene

        Freezer-safe with reinforced seams and dual layer bag

        Freezer-safe with reinforced seams and dual layer bag

        Reinforced side seams and dual layered material provide extra reassurance that your precious breast milk is stored safely in the freezer or fridge

        Wide opening for easy filling and pouring

        Wide opening for easy filling and pouring

        The wide and sturdy opening of the bag ensures easy filling and pouring of your breast milk

        The sturdy design of this bag enables it to be self standing

        The sturdy design of this bag enables it to be self standing

        The sturdy design of this bag enables it to be self standing, and the wide opening ensures easy filling and pouring of breast milk

        Bags lay flat for easy storage

        Bags lay flat for easy storage in freezer or fridge

        This bag is made out BPA free material

        This bag is made out BPA free material

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Bag
          25  pcs

        • Capacity

          Bag
          6oz/180ml

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes
          PET/PE
          Yes

        • Design

          Easy of use
          Wide, sturdy opening
          Secure
          Tamper evident seal
          Sturdy
          Self standing bag
          Ultimate protection
          Reinforced seams

        • Features

          Leak proof
          Secure, double zipper
          Material
          Durable, dual layer bag
          Pre-sterilized
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Height
          25,6  cm
          Width
          9,9  cm

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

