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    • Ultimate protection for your breast milk Ultimate protection for your breast milk Ultimate protection for your breast milk

      Philips Avent Breast milk storage bags

      SCF603/25

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Ultimate protection for your breast milk

      Philips Avent breast milk storage bags provide safe and secure storage for your precious breast milk. They can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are pre-sterilised for immediate use.

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      Suggested retail price: $22.95

      Philips Avent Breast milk storage bags

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      Ultimate protection for your breast milk

      6oz/180ml breast milk storage bags

      • Safe and secure storage
      • Pre-sterilised
      • Self-standing design
      • Leak-proof double zipper seal
      • 25 bags
      Secure, leak-proof double zipper seal

      Secure, leak-proof double zipper seal

      Secure, leak-proof double zipper closure for safe storage of your breast milk

      Pre-sterilized bag with tamper proof seal

      Pre-sterilized bag with tamper proof seal

      Tamper evident seal indicates the pre-sterilized bag is untouched before first use, for complete hygiene

      Freezer-safe with reinforced seams and dual layer bag

      Freezer-safe with reinforced seams and dual layer bag

      Reinforced side seams and dual layered material provide extra reassurance that your precious breast milk is stored safely in the freezer or fridge

      Wide opening for easy filling and pouring

      Wide opening for easy filling and pouring

      The wide and sturdy opening of the bag ensures easy filling and pouring of your breast milk

      The sturdy design of this bag enables it to be self standing

      The sturdy design of this bag enables it to be self standing

      The sturdy design of this bag enables it to be self standing, and the wide opening ensures easy filling and pouring of breast milk

      Bags lay flat for easy storage

      Bags lay flat for easy storage

      Bags lay flat for easy storage in freezer or fridge

      This bag is made out BPA free material

      This bag is made out BPA free material

      This bag is made out BPA free material

      Technical Specifications

      • Capacity

        Bag
        6oz/180ml

      • Dimensions

        Height
        25,6  cm
        Width
        9,9  cm

      • Design

        Easy of use
        Wide, sturdy opening
        Secure
        Tamper evident seal
        Sturdy
        Self standing bag
        Ultimate protection
        Reinforced seams

      • Features

        Leak proof
        Secure, double zipper
        Material
        Durable, dual layer bag
        Pre-sterilized
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes
        PET/PE
        Yes

      • What is included

        Bag
        25  pcs

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