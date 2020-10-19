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The complete single pump
Enter a new era of expression with the Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump. Perfect balance of suction & nipple stimulation, inspired by baby's drinking rythm and soft cushion gently adapts to your nipple size & shape. See more below.See all benefits
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If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a nipple with a higher flow rate. If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.
Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.
Milk starts to flow in as little as one minute thanks to our unique Natural Motion Technology.** With a gentle latch-on and just the right massage and suction, it's no surprise that 97% of mums say the pump is effective***
Whatever your shape, the pump's soft, flexible silicone cushion meets your breast and nipple comfortably. Fitting 99.98%**** of breast sizes***, it adapts for a latch-on that's soft yet secure.
Get the most from every session with 8 modes for stimulating the flow of milk and 16 modes for expressing it. You can fine-tune as you go.
We designed our pump to be free from complexity. So with few parts it's also a breeze to clean and assemble.
Our pump's motor is practically silent in use. So you can express at home (or anywhere) discreetly, and with one less distraction.
The memory function automatically stores your last stimulation and expression settings. So all you need do is get comfortable and push start.
You're in control. With one-touch pause/play, you can take a break from your session then resume it whenever you're ready.
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