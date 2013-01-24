Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Manual breast pump

    SCF290/13
    Avent
    Avent
    Express more. Quickly.
      Philips Avent Manual breast pump

      SCF290/13
      Express more. Quickly.

      A manual breast pump offers you total control of the suction level and pumping rhythm. The unique Philips AVENT Manual Breast Pump assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital electric pump.

        Manual breast pump

        Express more. Quickly.

        Enhanced efficiency from a manual breast pump

        Out and about set
        With insulated travel bag and cool packs

        With insulated travel bag and cool packs

        Everything you need to maintain your milk supply and to express and store your breast milk when away from your baby.

        Easy to assemble and use

        Easy to assemble and use

        Quiet and portable.

        Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

        Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

        Five, soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby's suckling.

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Manual breast pump
          1  pcs
          Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          2  pcs
          Breast milk container (260 ml/ 9 oz)
          2  pcs
          Extra soft Newborn Flow nipple
          2  pcs
          Cool pack
          2  pcs
          Bottle stand/funnel cover
          2  pcs
          Microfiber insulated travel bag
          1  pcs
          Spare parts
          1  pcs

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

