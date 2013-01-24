Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Single electronic breast pump

    SCF302/13
    Avent
    Designed for Comfort
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump

      SCF302/13
      Designed for Comfort

      The unique Philips AVENT Out & About BPA Free electric breast pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump

      Designed for Comfort

      The unique Philips AVENT Out & About BPA Free electric breast pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style. See all benefits

      Designed for Comfort

      The unique Philips AVENT Out & About BPA Free electric breast pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump

      Designed for Comfort

      The unique Philips AVENT Out & About BPA Free electric breast pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style. See all benefits

        Designed for Comfort

        Electric breast pump inspired by nature

        Out and about set
        By mains power, battery power and manual

        By mains power, battery power and manual

        In addition to mains power, this single electronic pump can also operate using battery power and as a manual pump, for total flexibility.

        Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

        Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

        Electronic memory learns and at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.

        More milk, naturally

        More milk, naturally

        Expression allows breast milk to be available, even when you can't be there

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

        With insulated travel bag and cool packs

        With insulated travel bag and cool packs

        Everything you need to maintain your milk supply and to express and store your breast milk when away from your baby.

        Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

        The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Voltage
          100 - 240  V

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Bottle stand/funnel cover
          1  pcs
          Battery pack
          1  pcs
          Manual pump parts for when power is not available
          1
          Spare parts
          1  pcs
          Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          1  pcs
          Breast milk container (260 ml/ 9 oz)
          1  pcs
          Cool pack
          2  pcs
          Power cord
          1  pcs
          Newborn nipple travel pack
          1  pcs
          Microfiber travel bag
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

