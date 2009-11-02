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    • Designed for Comfort Designed for Comfort Designed for Comfort

      Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump

      SCF302/13

      Designed for Comfort

      The unique Philips Avent Out & About BPA Free electric breast pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump

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      Designed for Comfort

      Electric breast pump inspired by nature

      • Out and about set
      By mains power, battery power and manual

      By mains power, battery power and manual

      In addition to mains power, this single electronic pump can also operate using battery power and as a manual pump, for total flexibility.

      Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

      Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

      Electronic memory learns and at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.

      More milk, naturally

      More milk, naturally

      Expression allows breast milk to be available, even when you can't be there

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

      With insulated travel bag and cool packs

      With insulated travel bag and cool packs

      Everything you need to maintain your milk supply and to express and store your breast milk when away from your baby.

      Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

      The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        100 - 240  V

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        1  pcs
        Battery pack
        1  pcs
        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        1  pcs
        Cool pack
        2  pcs
        Newborn nipple travel pack
        1  pcs
        Spare parts
        1  pcs
        Manual pump parts for when power is not available
        1
        Breast milk container (260 ml/ 9 oz)
        1  pcs
        Microfiber travel bag
        1  pcs
        Power cord
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

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