    Easy Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump

    SCF301/05
    Convenience and Comfort for effective expression
      Philips Avent Easy Comfort Single Electric Breast Pump

      Convenience and Comfort for effective expression

      Choose between 4 stimulation modes and 4 pumping settings to make every expression session comfortable and personalized. The lightweight, compact design also means expressing on-the-go is a breeze. See all benefits

        Convenience and Comfort for effective expression

        • Includes one 4oz/120ml bottle
        4 stimulation modes x 4 pumping modes for optimal expressing

        4 stimulation modes x 4 pumping modes for optimal expressing

        It's important to be comfortable when expressing, and comfort means something different for every mom. With this breast pump you can choose between 4 stimulation modes, and 4 pumping settings. This way, you can make each expressing session efficient and comfortable.

        Hassle-free, set and forget settings

        Hassle-free, set and forget settings

        Moms have enough on their mind without having to recall their ideal setting - so we'll do that for you. Your preferred settings are stored, so at the press of a button you're ready to go. Need a break from pumping? Simply press the pause button, and to resume press play. It's that easy.

        Battery and electricity operated

        Battery and electricity operated

        The product runs on electricity. For extra mobility you can also insert batteries to allow cordless use. You can insert four non-chargeable 1.5V AA batteries or four rechargeable 1.2V AA batteries

        Designed to mimic babies' suckling rhythm

        Designed to mimic babies' suckling rhythm

        When babies breastfeed, they follow a rhythm of suck, swallow, breathe, with a ratio of 1:1:1. This breast pump features special Rhythmic Wave Technology that's designed to mimic a baby's sucking and swallowing pattern, pace and ratio (1:1), to quickly and efficiently generate milk flow. This means your expressing sessions feel natural and comfortable.

        Discreet sound & backlit display for discreet use, day/night

        Discreet sound & backlit display for discreet use, day/night

        Our handy backlit display means you can express discreetly at night, without having to turn on the lights. And the soft sound means less disturbance.

        Hygienic expressing

        Hygienic expressing

        We know that every drop counts, that's why we make sure all breastmilk flows straight from breast to container, without any backflow into the tubes. All parts that come into contact with your breastmilk are made using BPA-free materials.

        Soft massage cushion designed to help stimulate milk flow

        Our breast pumps were designed with your comfort in mind. The soft and velvety texture of the massage cushions feel warm and comfortable against your skin, which can help stimulate milk flow. And the flexible material is designed to mimic your baby's suckling action, which can help milk letdown.

        Easy expressing, at-home or on-the-go

        The lightweight and compact design means you can easily express at home, or take it with you for expressing on-the-go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • Material

          Breast pump
          BPA free* (food contact parts only)
          Bottle
          • BPA free*
          • Polypropylene
          Nipple
          • BPA free*
          • Silicone

        • What is included

          Breast pump body
          1  pcs
          Base unit incl. tubing
          1  pcs
          Soft cushion
          1  pcs
          Natural bottle 4oz
          1 pcs
          Travel cover
          1  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          1  pcs
          Lanyard
          1 pcs

        • Design

          Breast pump design
          Compact design
          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck

        • Ease of use

          Breast pump use
          Intuitive assembly, Easy cleaning, Fully compatible range

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Functions

          Rhythmic wave technology
          Mimics baby suckling patern

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

