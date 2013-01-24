Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Electric breast pump

    SCF396/11
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Inspired by baby. Effective for mum Inspired by baby. Effective for mum Inspired by baby. Effective for mum
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Electric breast pump

      SCF396/11
      Overall rating / 5

      Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

      Enter a new era of expressing with a perfect balance of suction & nipple stimulation inspired by the natural way babies drink. The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum & gently adapts to your nipple size & shape See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $329.00

      Philips Avent Electric breast pump

      Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

      Enter a new era of expressing with a perfect balance of suction & nipple stimulation inspired by the natural way babies drink. The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum & gently adapts to your nipple size & shape See all benefits

      Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

      Enter a new era of expressing with a perfect balance of suction & nipple stimulation inspired by the natural way babies drink. The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum & gently adapts to your nipple size & shape See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $329.00

      Philips Avent Electric breast pump

      Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

      Enter a new era of expressing with a perfect balance of suction & nipple stimulation inspired by the natural way babies drink. The Philips Avent electric breast pump keeps milk flow at an optimum & gently adapts to your nipple size & shape See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all breast-pumps

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories

        Electric breast pump

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Inspired by baby. Effective for mum

        Natural motion technology for quicker milk flow*

        • Single
        • Premium
        • Rechargeable battery
        • Timer display
        Natural motion technology for a quicker milk flow*

        Natural motion technology for a quicker milk flow*

        Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode', and applies just the right amount of nipple stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results.*

        One size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

        One size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

        Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30mm).

        Express without leaning forward

        Express without leaning forward

        Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forward. No need to lean forward for a comfortable expressing position.

        Personalised experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

        Personalised experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

        Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalised experience.

        Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere

        Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere

        Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design and rechargeable battery.

        Rechargeable battery for pumping on the go

        Rechargeable battery for pumping on the go

        Express on-the-go without having to worry about a power supply. Our rechargeable battery comes with a micro-USB adapter and lasts up to 3 sessions on a single full charge.

        Minimal parts and intuitive setup

        Minimal parts and intuitive setup

        Our closed expression system means milk stays out of tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.

        Memory function

        Memory function

        Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.

        Display to keep track of time

        Track how long you express on each breast, and your total pumping time with the digital timer display.

        Pause/Play function

        If you need to adjust or take a break, the start/pause button is always at your finger tips.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Mains voltage
          100V - 240  V

        • Functions

          No leaning forward
          Sit in a comfortable position
          Soft & adaptive cushion
          Gentle stimulation
          Settings
          • 16 expression levels
          • 8 stimulation levels

        • Ease of use

          Breast pump use
          • Easy cleaning & assembly
          • quiet motor
          • memory function
          • rechargeable battery
          • motor display

        • Material

          Bottle
          • BPA free*
          • Polypropylene
          Teat
          • BPA free*
          • Silicone
          Breast pump
          BPA-free* (food contact parts only)

        • What is included

          Expression kit
          1  pcs
          Motor unit (Rechargeable)
          1  pcs
          125ml/4oz Bottle with 0m+ teat
          1  pcs
          Micro-USB adapter
          1  pcs
          Sealing disc
          1  pcs
          Disposable breast pads
          2  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results from trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019) compared to time to MER results for other Philips predecessor pump technology from Feasibility study with 9 participants (Netherlands, 2018)
              • 1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 2019, (109 participants, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation.
              • Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, 1993, (20 Caucasian participants, USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 participants, Australia).
              • Based on questionnaire results for 1k cushion from clinical trial with 20 participants (Netherlands, 2019)
              • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order