Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Manual breast pump

    SCF310/20
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Designed for Comfort Designed for Comfort Designed for Comfort
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Manual breast pump

      SCF310/20
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Designed for Comfort

      Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips AVENT breast pump SCF310/20 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $99.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Manual breast pump

      Designed for Comfort

      Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips AVENT breast pump SCF310/20 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping. See all benefits

      Designed for Comfort

      Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips AVENT breast pump SCF310/20 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $99.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Manual breast pump

      Designed for Comfort

      Being stressed or in a hurry can make it more difficult to release your milk and can also affect your milk supply. Our Philips AVENT breast pump SCF310/20 has been designed to increase your comfort when you are pumping. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all breast-pumps

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories

        Manual breast pump

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Designed for Comfort

        Optimum comfort breast pump with massage cushions

        • Includes 4oz / 125ml bottle
        Clinically proven results*

        Clinically proven results*

        The gentle-draw vacuum of the Philips Avent breast pump mimics a baby's natural suckling action and gets more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*

        Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

        Patented soft 5-petal massage cushion

        The unique active massage cushion is intended to help stimulate natural let-down

        Unique system for easy milk storage

        Unique system for easy milk storage

        Make your life easier by expressing directly into any of our wide range of Philips Avent baby bottles and breast milk storage containers for the fridge or freezer

        Easy manual operation

        The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin global

          England
          Yes

        • Country of origin for China

          China
          Yes

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • Pregnancy
          • 0 - 6 months

        • What is included

          Manual breast pump
          1  pcs
          Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          1  pcs
          Bottle stand/funnel cover
          1  pcs
          Extra soft newborn flow nipple
          1  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          1  pcs
          Spare parts
          2  pcs
          Newborn nipple travel pack
          1  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order