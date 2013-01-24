Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
      More comfort, more milk, easy on the go*

      Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The Avent manual breast pump has few parts, is easy to assemble, use & clean. Lightweight and compact, it's easy to express on-the-go. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $59.95

        More comfort, more milk, easy on the go*

        Manual breast pump with massage cushion

        • Easy for on-the-go use
        • Pump with soft massage cushion
        • Includes 3 storage cups
        • Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

        More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

        The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.

        Soft massage cushion with warm feel

        Soft massage cushion with warm feel

        Our massage cushion has a new soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let down.

        Includes 3 versatile milk storage cups

        Includes 3 versatile milk storage cups

        Use the same cup to express, store and feed breast milk to your baby. Ideal for storage in fridge or freezer

        Compact lightweight design

        Compact lightweight design

        The breast pump has a compact design, which makes it easy to position. Its ergonomically shaped handle offers a comfortable hold and full control when expressing milk. Being small and lightweight means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on-the-go more discreet.

        Intuitive assembly. Easy visual matching of parts

        Intuitive assembly. Easy visual matching of parts

        Easy visual matching of parts for intuitive assembly.

        Compatible with other Philips Avent feeding products

        Compatible with other Philips Avent feeding products

        This breast pump can be used in combination with other feeding products in the Philips Avent range, including our Classic bottles and milk storage containers. Philips Avent also provides a range of breast care accessories to help you breastfeed for longer and enhance your comfort.

        Easy cleaning thanks to the small number of separate parts

        Cleaning is easy, thanks to the small number of separate parts. All parts are dishwasher proof.

        Easy manual operation

        The manual breast pump is ideal if you express milk occasionally and value compactness. Easily operated with one hand.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Breast pump
          BPA free* (food contact parts only)
          Nipple
          • BPA free*
          • Silicone
          Milk storage cup
          • BPA free*
          • Polypropylene

        • What is included

          Breast pump body with handle
          1  pcs
          Standard size cushion
          1  pcs
          Milk storage cups
          3  pcs
          Milk storage cup adaptor
          1  pcs
          Extra soft newborn flow nipple
          1  pcs
          Breast pad sample packs
          1 pack (2pcs)

        • Design

          Breast pump design
          Compact design
          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck

        • Ease of use

          Breast pump use
          • Intuitive assembly
          • Easy cleaning
          • Fully compatible range

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Functions

          No leaning forward
          Sit in a comfortable position
          Soft massage cushion
          Gentle stimulation
          Includes milk storage cups
          Express, store and feed in one

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

