Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Twin electronic breast pump

    SCF304/02
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Designed for comfort Designed for comfort Designed for comfort
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Twin electronic breast pump

      SCF304/02
      Overall rating / 5

      Designed for comfort

      Our unique BPA-Free pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $399.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Twin electronic breast pump

      Designed for comfort

      Our unique BPA-Free pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.

      Designed for comfort

      Our unique BPA-Free pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $399.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Twin electronic breast pump

      Designed for comfort

      Our unique BPA-Free pump is designed with an electronic memory that puts you in control by learning and continuing your personal pumping style.

      Similar products

      See all breast-pumps

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories

        Twin electronic breast pump

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Designed for comfort

        Inspired by nature

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

        Control at your fingertips

        Control at your fingertips

        Everything that controls the pump is at your fingertips and close to the breast, which means you can make adjustments instantly and intuitively- no need to reach elsewhere.

        Ultra comfortable and effective

        Ultra comfortable and effective

        Five, soft petal massagers gently flex in and out working in tandem with the reliable vacuum. This is intended to help stimulate a fast, natural milk flow.

        Pumps more milk faster

        Pumps more milk faster

        Double pumping has been shown to improve milk production. The twin electronic breast pump is the only breast pump designed to maintain the same level of vacuum and control for both pumps, which helps to ensure effective use.

        Quiet, effortless and portable

        Quiet, effortless and portable

        Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

        The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

        Infinitely variable speed, vacuum and rhythm – no pre-sets

        Enjoy complete control over speed, vacuum and pattern – you can even set the pump to match your baby’s own suckling action.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Voltage
          100 - 240  V

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Twin Electronic Breast pump
          1  pcs
          Bottle stand/funnel cover
          4  pcs
          Spare parts
          1  pcs
          Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          2  pcs
          Cool pack
          4  pcs
          Extra soft newborn flow nipple
          2  pcs
          Newborn nipple travel pack
          2  pcs
          Thinsulate™ carrier
          2  pcs
          Microfiber travel bag
          1  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order