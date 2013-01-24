Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Manual breast pump

    SCF300/20
      Philips Avent Manual breast pump

      Express more. Quickly.

      The unique Philips AVENT BPA Free Manual Breast Pump SCF300/20 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.

        Express more. Quickly.

        Breast pump inspired by nature

        • Includes 4oz bottle
        Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

        Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

        Five, soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby's suckling.

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

        Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

        Easy to assemble and use

        Easy to assemble and use

        Quiet and portable.

        Clinically proven

        Clinically proven

        Clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.

        Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

        The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Newborn nipple travel pack
          1  pcs
          Bottle stand/funnel cover
          1  pcs
          Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
          1  pcs
          Extra soft newborn flow nipple
          1  pcs
          Manual breast pump
          1  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Material

          BPA free*
          Yes

              • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
              • Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.

