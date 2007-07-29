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    • Express more. Quickly. Express more. Quickly. Express more. Quickly.

      Philips Avent Manual breast pump

      SCF300/20

      Express more. Quickly.

      The unique Philips Avent BPA Free Manual Breast Pump SCF300/20 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.

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      Philips Avent Manual breast pump

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      Breast pump inspired by nature

      • Includes 4oz bottle
      Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

      Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

      Five, soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby’s suckling.

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

      Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

      Easy to assemble and use

      Easy to assemble and use

      Quiet and portable.

      Clinically proven

      Clinically proven

      Clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.

      Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

      The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        1  pcs
        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        1  pcs
        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        1  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1  pcs
        Newborn nipple travel pack
        1  pcs
        Manual breast pump
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

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      • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
      • Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.

      Payment

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