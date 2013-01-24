Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Saeco

    Espresso machine descaler

    CA6700/00
    Saeco
    Saeco
    • Perfect protection for your espresso machine Perfect protection for your espresso machine Perfect protection for your espresso machine
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Saeco Espresso machine descaler

      CA6700/00

      Perfect protection for your espresso machine

      Decalcifying your espresso machine regularly is essential to make sure it keeps performing at its best. This special espresso machine descaler removes scale and prevents corrosion, protecting your appliance and extending its lifetime. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $12.95

      Philips Saeco Espresso machine descaler

      Perfect protection for your espresso machine

      Decalcifying your espresso machine regularly is essential to make sure it keeps performing at its best. This special espresso machine descaler removes scale and prevents corrosion, protecting your appliance and extending its lifetime. See all benefits

      Perfect protection for your espresso machine

      Decalcifying your espresso machine regularly is essential to make sure it keeps performing at its best. This special espresso machine descaler removes scale and prevents corrosion, protecting your appliance and extending its lifetime. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $12.95

      Philips Saeco Espresso machine descaler

      Perfect protection for your espresso machine

      Decalcifying your espresso machine regularly is essential to make sure it keeps performing at its best. This special espresso machine descaler removes scale and prevents corrosion, protecting your appliance and extending its lifetime. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Espresso machine descaler

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Perfect protection for your espresso machine

      Prolonges your machine lifetime

      • 1 descaling cycle

      Maintains the coffee taste over time as in your first cup

      Regular maintenance of your espresso ensures the best taste and aroma from your Saeco espresso machine

      Ensures the coffee temperature is right for enhanced taste

      The decalcifier removes limescale residues in the water cycle that would absorb heat from the boiler, therefore lowering your coffee temperature.

      Exclusive formula for safe and gentle decalcification

      The exclusive formula of the Philips Saeco espresso machine decalcifier ensures thorough decalcification without harming the delicate parts inside your appliance.

      Protects your system against limescale build-up

      Limescale is a natural part of water used for the machine's operation. This special decalcifier protects your appliance from the build-up of limescale which affects performance and taste. It is highly effective, safe and easy to use.

      Perfect decalcification for a prolonged machine lifetime

      The Philips Saeco decalcifier cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Germany

      • Technical specifications

        Includes
        1 bottle of 250 ml for one descaling cycle

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          PayPal - payment method

          Help with your online order

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order