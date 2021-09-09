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    • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

      Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

      EP2221/40

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

      Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease.

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      Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

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      2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

      Thanks to the intuitive touch display

      • 2 beverages
      • Classic Milk Frother
      • Glossy Black
      • Touch display
      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.

      Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

      Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

      The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee.

      Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

      Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

      Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.

      Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

      Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

      Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

      The perfect aroma and crema with every cup

      The perfect aroma and crema with every cup

      The Aroma Extract system ensures every cup is brewed perfectly. By maintaining an ideal brew temperature between 90–98°C and managing water flow, our automatic coffee makers deliver consistent smooth and aromatic results, ideal for coffee lovers who appreciate a quality crema and coffee.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Our sharp-edged grinders extract the best aroma and flavour from your beans. Made from 100% ceramic material which ensures they last for at least 20.000 cups.

      Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

      Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

      The new Aroma seal protects your favorite coffee beans and makes sure they preserve their original aroma over time, while reducing the grinder noise.

      Fully removable brew group for easy cleaning

      Fully removable brew group for easy cleaning

      The removable brew group is the heart of this Philips automatic coffee machine, and it’s designed for quick, thorough rinsing. Just pop it out and rinse under the tap or place it in the dishwasher for a thorough clean.

      Automatic descaling for your convenience

      Automatic descaling for your convenience

      It’s easy to clean and maintain your coffee machine with the automatic program which notifies when you have to descale it. You can adjust the frequency of this procedure to match the water hardness at home.

      Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

      Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

      For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Romania
        Designed in
        Italy

      • Compatibility

        Related Accessories 1
        Measuring Spoon*
        Related Accessories 2
        Water hardness test strip*
        Related Accessories 3
        AquaClean filter*
        Related Accessories 4
        Grease tube*

      • Customization

        Aroma Strength Settings
        3
        Grinder Settings
        12
        Pre Brew Aroma control
        Yes
        Temperature settings
        3

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Hot water
        • Coffee
        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Double Cup
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No

      • Energy efficiency

        Standby mode power consumption
        0.2 W
        Off mode power consumption
        n/a
        Networked standby mode power consumption
        n/a
        Period before automatic switching into standby mode
        30 Min
        Measurement standard
        EN 50564:2011

      • Other features

        Removable brew group
        Yes
        Aroma Seal
        yes
        Guided descaling
        yes
        AquaClean
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        230  V
        Cord length
        100  cm
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Capacity water tank
        1.8  l
        Capacity waste container
        12  servings
        Weight of product
        7.5  kg
        Coffee bean capacity
        275  g
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Frontal access
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Pump pressure
        15  bar
        Color & Finishing
        Glossy black
        Product dimensions
        246x371x433  mm

      • General specifications

        Adjustable spout height
        85-145  mm
        Milk Solution
        Classic Milk Frother
        Dishwasher safe parts
        • Classic milk frother
        • Drip tray
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        AquaClean filter compatible
        User Interface
        Touch screen display

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        Yes
        Energy label
        A-class
        Power consumption brewing
        1500  W
        Recyclable packaging material
        >95  %

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      Accessories

      • Saeco Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

        CA6702/00

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      • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
      • *Based on 70-82 °C.
      • *not included in box contents

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