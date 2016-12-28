[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I was a little nervous almost 5 years ago when I invested in this machine. My husband and I have no regrets. We are so spoiled that we won’t even drink coffee any place but home from this machine. We purchase organic beans and have adjusted the settings to each of our preferences. We have friends that visit and I’ve set the machine up with there names and there preferences as well. I love having our names in the machine and just start the machine get your name on the screen and push the button. Ta Da!!! A fantastic cup of coffee!!! I love the maintenance settings also making all the machine maintenance a total breeze. Like anything that’s new I was a little nervous the first couple times I did the maintenance but once you do it and see everything it’s very easy. I love that the screen prints out telling you everything that needs to be done. I Love It!!! The only thing I don’t like is to make a MUG of American coffee it want to grind beans twice and that’s such a waste so I just learned to adjust the settings on the coffeelatte and came out with my perfect mug of American coffee. Very Good Investment and the best coffee ever! Thank You Saeco!