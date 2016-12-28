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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
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Discontinued

Philips Saeco XelsisSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8946/01

4.1

| (13) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

Multi-beverage, multi-user

With the Saeco Xelsis coffee machine every family member can enjoy his or her favorite coffee. Thanks to the unique multi-user function up to 6 personal user profiles can be created and for each profile up to 9 beverages can be personalized

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with full automated dual cleaning milk carafe

Multi-beverage, multi-user

  • Integrated milk jug & frother

  • Mirror Stainless Steel

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 8 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

Personalize your coffee in 6 user profiles

Personalize your coffee in 6 user profiles

This Saeco espresso machine comes with 6 customizable profiles that memorize your personal preference for different coffee drinks. This makes it very easy to get a perfect tailor-made cup of coffee although you are not the only one using the machine.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

13

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

3

28/12/2016

Australia

Australia

This coffee machine is very easy to use and maintain

I have had this machine for over 3 years and brewed well over 4000 coffees. From Expressos to Cappuccinos perfect every time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xelsis HD8946/01 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xelsis HD8946/01 Super-automatic espresso machine

28/03/2014

Australia

Australia

Amazing machine.

We got this machine for Father's Day last year. We've made 1100 coffees with it, so within 6 months, that's $4000 or so that we'd have previously been spending at cafés. Took us a week of tweaking, but makes fabulous tasting coffee - and coming from Melbourne, I have high expectations. We've found Merlo Private Blend to be our favourite beans, very smooth. My fiancé and I both drink lattes. We don't use the "one button" operation as, when you press "latte", you have milk put in the cup first, then the espresso. It leaves two distinct layers of milk and coffee, so needs stirring (I've read this is how Italians make their coffee, so why the machine works this way). I press double espresso, then milk. My partner has the same double shot then milk, but has his shots tweaked to be slightly stronger than mine. I zap my latte for 10 seconds in the microwave afterwards, but he's happy with the temp it's made at. Easy to clean. Descaling made a huge difference to coffee flavour at 500 cups. Had to have a temperature regulator replaced after 2 weeks when it failed (all under warranty). No problems since, and our machine definitely gets a workout.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xelsis HD8946/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xelsis HD8946/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

07/03/2014

Australia

Australia

Best espresso machine we have ever had

We have now had the Phillips Xelsis espresso machine for 6 months and I have to say it is the best we have ever had. We have had many machines in the past but for ease of use especially this is the best. Brews fantastic full flavoured espresso no matter what bean we use. Never looked back. Thanks for a great product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xelsis HD8946/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xelsis HD8946/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

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