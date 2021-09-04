Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
EP4346/70
Brew 8 different café-style coffees
Brew fresh, aromatic coffee beverages using the Philips 4300 coffee machine. Easily adjust the intensity of your coffee and froth milk perfectly to your taste.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fully automatic espresso machines
Total
recurring payment
Whether you crave a strong espresso or a smooth cappuccino, enjoy it fresh from whole beans with this Philips Espresso Machine. This fully automatic coffee maker creates consistent, barista-style results with zero hassle. Just tap your preferred coffee and enjoy your beverage.
LatteGo delivers a rich, velvety froth, even with your favourite plant-based milk. Using cyclonic frothing technology, this milk frother achieves the optimal texture from any milk type. Cleaning is effortless too and can be done in just 15 seconds.
Take control with an intuitive TFT easy to use display. Simply customise the strength and quantity of your coffee to match your perfect cup every time.
Make any coffee your own with the coffee customizer's easily adjustable settings for intensity, coffee and milk length.
O sistema exclusivo Aroma Extract, da Philips, mantém a água a entre 90ºC e 98ºC, a temperatura perfeita para a extração de uma xícara de café com aroma, corpo e creme imbatíveis. O sistema desta cafeteira expresso em grãos também regula o fluxo da água, garantindo que a sua bebida esteja sempre no ponto.
Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.
Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Our sharp-edged grinders extract the best aroma and flavour from your beans. Made from 100% ceramic material which ensures they last for at least 20.000 cups, from coarse to ultra-fine.
For your convenience, you can put LatteGo drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.
By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups***, while enjoying clear and purified water.
The removable brew group is the heart of this Philips automatic coffee machine, and it’s designed for quick, thorough rinsing. Just pop it out and rinse under the tap or place it in the dishwasher for a thorough clean.
For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.
Enjoy coffee you love the same way every time with two user profiles that store your customized recipes. With an extra guest profile, your visitors can savor a coffee exactly the way they like, without changing yours.
Country of origin
Customization
Variety
Energy efficiency
Other features
Accessories
Technical specifications
General specifications
Service
Sustainability
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.