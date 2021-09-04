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    • Brew 8 different café-style coffees Brew 8 different café-style coffees Brew 8 different café-style coffees
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      Philips 4300 Series Fully automatic espresso machines

      EP4346/70

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Brew 8 different café-style coffees

      Brew fresh, aromatic coffee beverages using the Philips 4300 coffee machine. Easily adjust the intensity of your coffee and froth milk perfectly to your taste.

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      Philips 4300 Series Fully automatic espresso machines

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      Brew 8 different café-style coffees

      LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

      • Make up to 8 different types of beverages
      • Quickly froth milk using the LatteGo milk system
      • Sleek black design
      • Adjust aroma and coffee intensity
      • 12-step grinder levels
      Enjoy 8 café classics, from espresso to latte macchiatos

      Enjoy 8 café classics, from espresso to latte macchiatos

      Whether you crave a strong espresso or a smooth cappuccino, enjoy it fresh from whole beans with this Philips Espresso Machine. This fully automatic coffee maker creates consistent, barista-style results with zero hassle. Just tap your preferred coffee and enjoy your beverage.

      Easily froth the milk of your choice

      Easily froth the milk of your choice

      LatteGo delivers a rich, velvety froth, even with your favourite plant-based milk. Using cyclonic frothing technology, this milk frother achieves the optimal texture from any milk type. Cleaning is effortless too and can be done in just 15 seconds.

      One-touch control panel simplifies your selection

      One-touch control panel simplifies your selection

      Take control with an intuitive TFT easy to use display. Simply customise the strength and quantity of your coffee to match your perfect cup every time.

      Adjust aroma and volume with the coffee customizer

      Adjust aroma and volume with the coffee customizer

      Make any coffee your own with the coffee customizer's easily adjustable settings for intensity, coffee and milk length.

      Cafés perfeitos a cada xícara com a sua cafeteira expresso**

      Cafés perfeitos a cada xícara com a sua cafeteira expresso**

      O sistema exclusivo Aroma Extract, da Philips, mantém a água a entre 90ºC e 98ºC, a temperatura perfeita para a extração de uma xícara de café com aroma, corpo e creme imbatíveis. O sistema desta cafeteira expresso em grãos também regula o fluxo da água, garantindo que a sua bebida esteja sempre no ponto.

      Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

      Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

      Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Our sharp-edged grinders extract the best aroma and flavour from your beans. Made from 100% ceramic material which ensures they last for at least 20.000 cups, from coarse to ultra-fine.

      Exceptionally easy to clean with LatteGo: 2 parts, no tubes

      Exceptionally easy to clean with LatteGo: 2 parts, no tubes

      For your convenience, you can put LatteGo drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups***, while enjoying clear and purified water.

      Fully removable brew group for easy cleaning

      Fully removable brew group for easy cleaning

      The removable brew group is the heart of this Philips automatic coffee machine, and it’s designed for quick, thorough rinsing. Just pop it out and rinse under the tap or place it in the dishwasher for a thorough clean.

      Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

      Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

      For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      Your perfect cup, every time, thanks to 2 user profiles

      Enjoy coffee you love the same way every time with two user profiles that store your customized recipes. With an extra guest profile, your visitors can savor a coffee exactly the way they like, without changing yours.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Designed in
        Italy
        Made in
        Romania

      • Customization

        Aroma Strength Settings
        5
        Grinder Settings
        12
        Coffee and Milk Length
        Adjustable
        Pre Brew Aroma control
        Yes
        User Profiles
        • 2
        • Guest
        Temperature settings
        3

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Hot water
        • Cappuccino
        • Coffee
        • Milk froth
        • Ristretto
        • Latte Macchiato
        • Café au Lait
        • Americano
        • Caffé crema
        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Double Cup
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No

      • Energy efficiency

        Standby mode power consumption
        0.2 W
        Off mode power consumption
        n/a
        Networked standby mode power consumption
        n/a
        Period before automatic switching into standby mode
        30 Min
        Measurement standard
        EN 50564:2011

      • Other features

        Removable brew group
        Yes
        Aroma Seal
        yes
        Guided descaling
        yes
        AquaClean
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring scoop
        • Water hardness test strip
        • AquaClean filter
        • Grease tube
        • LatteGo storage lid

      • Technical specifications

        Color(s)
        Black
        Voltage
        230  V
        Cord length
        100  cm
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Capacity milk carafe
        0.26  L
        Capacity waste container
        12  servings
        Capacity water tank
        1.8  L
        Coffee bean capacity
        275  g
        Weight of product
        8  kg
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Frontal access
        Max. cup height
        150  mm
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Pump pressure
        15  bar
        Product dimensions
        246x372x433  mm
        Finishing
        Spraypainted Silver specchiato

      • General specifications

        Milk Solution
        LatteGo
        Adjustable spout height
        85 - 145  mm
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        AquaClean filter compatible
        Dishwasher safe parts
        • LatteGo
        • Drip tray
        Type of display
        TFT

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        Yes
        Power consumption brewing
        1500  W
        Recyclable packaging material
        > 95%

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      Accessories

      • Saeco Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

        CA6702/00

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      • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018).
      • *Based on 70-82 °C.
      • **Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

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