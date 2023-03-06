Search terms

    Series 1200

    Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP1224
    Overall rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease. See all benefits

        Series 1200

        Series 1200

        Fully automatic espresso machines

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

        Thanks to the intuitive touch display

        • 2 beverages
        • Classic Milk Frother
        • Cashmere grey
        • Touch display
        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.

        Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

        Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

        By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

        Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

        Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

        Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

        The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

        The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

        The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Our sharp-edged grinders extract the best aroma and flavour from your beans. Made from 100% ceramic material which ensures they last for at least 20.000 cups.

        Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

        Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

        The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

        Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

        Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

        For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

        Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

        The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee.

        Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

        Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.

        Automatic descaling for your convenience

        It’s easy to clean and maintain your coffee machine with the automatic program which notifies when you have to descale it. You can adjust the frequency of this procedure to match the water hardness at home.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Designed in
          Italy
          Made in
          Romania

        • General specifications

          Adjustable spout height
          85-145  mm
          Milk Solution
          Classic Milk Frother
          Ease of cleaning & maintenance
          AquaClean filter compatible
          Dishwasher safe parts
          • Classic milk frother
          • Drip tray
          User Interface
          Touch screen display

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Measuring scoop
          • Water hardness test strip
          • Grease tube

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          100  cm
          Voltage
          230  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Capacity milk carafe
          X  L
          Capacity water tank
          1.8  L
          Capacity waste container
          12  servings
          Weight of product
          7.5  kg
          Coffee bean capacity
          275  g
          Waste container
          Frontal access
          Water tank
          Frontal access
          Filter compatibility
          AquaClean
          Pump pressure
          15  bar
          Color & Finishing
          Cashmere grey
          Product dimensions
          246x371x433  mm

        • Customization

          Grinder Settings
          12
          Pre Brew Aroma control
          Yes
          Temperature settings
          3

        • Variety

          Beverages
          • Espresso
          • Hot water
          • Coffee
          Coffee Powder Option
          Yes
          Double Cup
          Yes
          Milk Double Cup
          No

        • Other features

          Removable brew group
          Yes
          Guided descaling
          yes
          AquaClean
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          ECO setting
          Yes
          Energy label
          A-class
          Power consumption brewing
          1500  W
          Recyclable packaging material
          >95  %

            • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
            • *Based on 70-82 °C.

