Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Make 2 delicious coffees at the same time Make 2 delicious coffees at the same time Make 2 delicious coffees at the same time

      Series 1200 Fully automatic espresso machines

      EP1224/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Make 2 delicious coffees at the same time

      Enjoy rich aroma and flavour from fresh beans with this Philips automatic espresso machine. Froth silky milk for your coffee with the classic milk frother.

      See all benefits

      Series 1200 Fully automatic espresso machines

      Similar products

      See all Super-automatic espresso machines

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all accessories
      This product
      Series 1200
      - {discount-value}

      Series 1200

      Fully automatic espresso machines

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Make 2 delicious coffees at the same time

      Brew coffee with an intuitive touch display

      • Brew 2 beverages at the same time
      • Classic Milk Frother
      • Sleek cashmere grey finish
      • Intuitive touch display
      • Removable brew group
      Creamy froth made easy with Classic Milk Frother

      Creamy froth made easy with Classic Milk Frother

      The Classic Milk Frother releases steam to create silky milk froth, ideal for cappuccinos and lattes. It’s made up of just two dishwasher-safe parts, making cleaning as easy as your morning brew. The perfect pair for your automatic coffee machine setup at home, it delivers café-quality results effortlessly.

      Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

      Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

      The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee.

      Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

      Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

      Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.

      The perfect aroma and crema with every cup

      The perfect aroma and crema with every cup

      The Aroma Extract system ensures every cup is brewed perfectly. By maintaining an ideal brew temperature between 90–98°C and managing water flow, our automatic coffee makers deliver consistent smooth and aromatic results, ideal for coffee lovers who appreciate a quality crema and coffee.

      Fully removable brew group for easy cleaning

      Fully removable brew group for easy cleaning

      The removable brew group is the heart of this Philips automatic coffee machine, and it’s designed for quick, thorough rinsing. Just pop it out and rinse under the tap or place it in the dishwasher for a thorough clean.

      Automatic descaling for your convenience

      Automatic descaling for your convenience

      It’s easy to clean and maintain your coffee machine with the automatic program which notifies when you have to descale it. You can adjust the frequency of this procedure to match the water hardness at home.

      Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

      Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

      For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

      Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

      Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

      Our durable grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Coffee source
        Fresh beans
        User involvement
        Touch of a button
        Product type
        Fully automatic espresso machine
        Drinks
        Espresso, Hot Water, Coffee
        Pre-programmed drinks
        2
        Number of servings
        2
        Pressure
        15 bar
        Built-in grinder
        Yes
        Grinder settings
        12
        Bean container capacity
        275g
        Milk frothing
        Yes
        Milk solution
        Classic milk frother
        Capacity Watertank
        1,8 l
        Profiles
        No
        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Interface
        Intuitive touch display
        Warranty
        2 years
        Connectivity
        No
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Energy Efficiency rating
        Class A
        Power
        1500 W
        Voltage
        230 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Number in pack
        1

      • Safety feature

        Automatic shut-off timer
        Yes
        Safety certification
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        433mm
        Product Width
        246 mm
        Product Height
        371mm
        Product Weight
        7,5kg
        Package Length
        491,5mm
        Package Width
        287,5mm
        Package Height
        487mm
        Package Weight
        10-12,3kg

      • Compatibility

        Related Accessories 1
        • Espresso machine descaler
        • AquaClean filter
        Related Accessories 2
        Cleaning brush
        Related Accessories 3
        Philips brew group lubricant
        Related Accessories 4
        Measuring spoon
        Related Accessories 5
        Water hardness test strip

      • Durability

        User Manual
        > 75% recycled paper
        Packaging
        > 95% recycled materials

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        Romania

      • Energy efficiency

        Standby mode power consumption
        0.2 W
        Off mode power consumption
        n/a
        Networked standby mode power consumption
        n/a
        Period before automatic switching into standby mode
        30 Min
        Measurement standard
        EN 50564:2011

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

      • Saeco Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

        CA6702/00

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
      • *Based on 70-82 °C.

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.