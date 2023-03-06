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EP1224/00
Make 2 delicious coffees at the same time
Enjoy rich aroma and flavour from fresh beans with this Philips automatic espresso machine. Froth silky milk for your coffee with the classic milk frother.See all benefits
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Fully automatic espresso machines
Total
recurring payment
The Classic Milk Frother releases steam to create silky milk froth, ideal for cappuccinos and lattes. It’s made up of just two dishwasher-safe parts, making cleaning as easy as your morning brew. The perfect pair for your automatic coffee machine setup at home, it delivers café-quality results effortlessly.
The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee.
Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.
The Aroma Extract system ensures every cup is brewed perfectly. By maintaining an ideal brew temperature between 90–98°C and managing water flow, our automatic coffee makers deliver consistent smooth and aromatic results, ideal for coffee lovers who appreciate a quality crema and coffee.
The removable brew group is the heart of this Philips automatic coffee machine, and it’s designed for quick, thorough rinsing. Just pop it out and rinse under the tap or place it in the dishwasher for a thorough clean.
It’s easy to clean and maintain your coffee machine with the automatic program which notifies when you have to descale it. You can adjust the frequency of this procedure to match the water hardness at home.
For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.
By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.
Our durable grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.
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