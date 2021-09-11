Search terms

    Series 2200

    Fully automatic espresso machines

    EP2231/40
    Overall rating / 5
    3 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever
      -{discount-value}

      Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

      EP2231/40
      Overall rating / 5

      3 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee and Cappuccino at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds*

      Suggested retail price: $899.00

      Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

      3 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee and Cappuccino at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

      3 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee and Cappuccino at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $899.00

      Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

      3 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

      Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee and Cappuccino at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds* See all benefits

        Series 2200

        Series 2200

        Fully automatic espresso machines

        3 delicious fresh bean coffees, easier than ever

        LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

        • 3 Beverages
        • LatteGo
        • Glossy Black
        • Touch display
        Silky-smooth cappuccino; freshly brewed by yourself at home.

        Silky-smooth cappuccino; freshly brewed by yourself at home.

        Enjoy silky-smooth cappuccino, even with your favourite plant-based milk alternatives. Thanks to the cyclonic frothing technology, LatteGo transforms various types of milk and plant-based alternatives with the right amount of fat and protein into the best possible dense layer of foam.

        Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

        Easy selection of your coffee with intuitive touch display

        The irresistible taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans is just one touch away. Our intuitive touch display allows you to easily select your favorite coffee.

        The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

        The perfect temperature, aroma and crema cup after cup**

        The Aroma Extract system intelligently strikes the optimum balance between brewing temperature and aroma extraction by keeping the water temperature between 90 and 98°C, while regulating the water flow rate, so you can enjoy delicious coffees.

        Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

        Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

        Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.

        Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

        Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

        Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

        Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

        Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

        Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Our sharp-edged grinders extract the best aroma and flavour from your beans. Made from 100% ceramic material which ensures they last for at least 20.000 cups.

        Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

        Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

        By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups***, while enjoying clear and purified water.

        Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

        Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

        The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

        Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

        Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

        The new Aroma seal protects your favorite coffee beans and makes sure they preserve their original aroma over time, while reducing the grinder noise.

        Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

        Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

        For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

        LatteGo is exceptionally easy to clean: 2 parts, no tubes

        Our 2 parts milk system has no tubes or hidden parts and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds under tap* or in the dishwasher.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Romania
          Designed in
          Italy

        • General specifications

          Milk Solution
          LatteGo
          User Interface
          Touch screen display

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Measuring scoop
          • Water hardness test strip
          • AquaClean filter
          • Grease tube

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          100  cm
          Voltage
          230  V
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Capacity milk carafe
          0.26  L
          Capacity water tank
          1.8  L
          Capacity waste container
          12  servings
          Coffee bean capacity
          275  g
          Weight of product
          8  kg
          Waste container
          Frontal access
          Water tank
          Frontal access
          Max. cup height
          150  mm
          Filter compatibility
          AquaClean
          Pump pressure
          15  bar
          Color & Finishing
          • Black
          • Glossy black
          Product dimensions
          246x371x433  mm

        • Customization

          Aroma Strength Settings
          3
          Coffee and Milk Length
          Adjustable
          Grinder Settings
          12
          Pre Brew Aroma control
          Yes
          Temperature settings
          3

        • Variety

          Beverages
          • Espresso
          • Hot water
          • Cappuccino
          • Coffee
          Coffee Powder Option
          Yes
          Double Cup
          Yes
          Milk Double Cup
          No

        • Other features

          Removable brew group
          Yes
          Aroma Seal
          yes
          Guided descaling
          yes
          AquaClean
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          ECO setting
          Yes
          Energy label
          A-class
          Power consumption brewing
          1500  W
          Recyclable packaging material
          >95  %

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

            • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018).
            • *Based on 70-82 °C.
            • **Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

