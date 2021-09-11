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EP2231/40
Make your favourite coffee drinks at home
Brew aromatic coffee at the touch of a button using this Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine. Create a range of drinks from cappuccinos, lattes and more.See all benefits
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Fully automatic espresso machines
Total
recurring payment
Creating your perfect coffee is simple with this Philips Automatic Coffee Machine. The intuitive touch display makes choosing your favourite brew simple. Whether you prefer an espresso or latte, every option is just a tap away. Enjoy an efficient and quick way of making your favourite cups of coffee from the comfort of your home.
The Aroma Extract system ensures every cup is brewed perfectly. By maintaining an ideal brew temperature between 90–98°C and managing water flow, our automatic coffee makers deliver consistent smooth and aromatic results, ideal for coffee lovers who appreciate a quality crema and coffee.
With the My Coffee Choice menu, you control the intensity and quantity of your coffee. This coffee machine features three aroma strength settings, letting you customise every cup. Whether it’s a bold espresso shot or a lighter brew, easily choose the setting that suits your preference.
Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!
Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.
Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Our sharp-edged grinders extract the best aroma and flavour from your beans. Made from 100% ceramic material which ensures they last for at least 20.000 cups.
Our 2 parts milk system has no tubes or hidden parts and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds under tap* or in the dishwasher.
By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups***, while enjoying clear and purified water.
The removable brew group is the heart of this Philips automatic coffee machine, and it’s designed for quick, thorough rinsing. Just pop it out and rinse under the tap or place it in the dishwasher for a thorough clean.
The new Aroma seal protects your favorite coffee beans and makes sure they preserve their original aroma over time, while reducing the grinder noise.
For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.
Enjoy silky-smooth cappuccino, even with your favourite plant-based milk alternatives. Thanks to the cyclonic frothing technology, LatteGo transforms various types of milk and plant-based alternatives with the right amount of fat and protein into the best possible dense layer of foam.
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