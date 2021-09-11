Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Make your favourite coffee drinks at home Make your favourite coffee drinks at home Make your favourite coffee drinks at home

      Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

      EP2231/40

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Make your favourite coffee drinks at home

      Brew aromatic coffee at the touch of a button using this Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine. Create a range of drinks from cappuccinos, lattes and more.

      See all benefits

      Series 2200 Fully automatic espresso machines

      Similar products

      See all Super-automatic espresso machines

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all accessories
      This product
      Series 2200
      - {discount-value}

      Series 2200

      Fully automatic espresso machines

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Make your favourite coffee drinks at home

      Enjoy your coffee with frothy milk using LatteGo

      • 3 coffee varieties at one touch
      • LatteGo milk system for quick frothy milk
      • Sleek Glossy Black Design
      • Touch display control
      • Removable brew group for easy cleaning
      Easily select your beverage of choice with touch display

      Easily select your beverage of choice with touch display

      Creating your perfect coffee is simple with this Philips Automatic Coffee Machine. The intuitive touch display makes choosing your favourite brew simple. Whether you prefer an espresso or latte, every option is just a tap away. Enjoy an efficient and quick way of making your favourite cups of coffee from the comfort of your home.

      The perfect aroma and crema with every cup

      The perfect aroma and crema with every cup

      The Aroma Extract system ensures every cup is brewed perfectly. By maintaining an ideal brew temperature between 90–98°C and managing water flow, our automatic coffee makers deliver consistent smooth and aromatic results, ideal for coffee lovers who appreciate a quality crema and coffee.

      Adjust the strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice menu

      Adjust the strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice menu

      With the My Coffee Choice menu, you control the intensity and quantity of your coffee. This coffee machine features three aroma strength settings, letting you customise every cup. Whether it’s a bold espresso shot or a lighter brew, easily choose the setting that suits your preference.

      Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

      Enjoy 3 coffees at your fingertips

      Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic espresso machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

      Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

      Easily adjust to your taste with 12-step grinder levels

      Our durable ceramic grinders can be adjusted in 12 steps, so you can turn your beans into anything from ultra-fine powder to coarse grindings.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Bring out the full flavor of your coffee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. Our sharp-edged grinders extract the best aroma and flavour from your beans. Made from 100% ceramic material which ensures they last for at least 20.000 cups.

      LatteGo is exceptionally easy to clean: 2 parts, no tubes

      LatteGo is exceptionally easy to clean: 2 parts, no tubes

      Our 2 parts milk system has no tubes or hidden parts and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds under tap* or in the dishwasher.

      Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      Up to 5000 cups*** without descaling thanks to AquaClean

      By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups***, while enjoying clear and purified water.

      Fully removable brew group for easy cleaning

      Fully removable brew group for easy cleaning

      The removable brew group is the heart of this Philips automatic coffee machine, and it’s designed for quick, thorough rinsing. Just pop it out and rinse under the tap or place it in the dishwasher for a thorough clean.

      Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

      Keep your beans fresh for longer thanks to the aroma seal

      The new Aroma seal protects your favorite coffee beans and makes sure they preserve their original aroma over time, while reducing the grinder noise.

      Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

      Dishwasher safe parts for your convenience

      For your convenience, you can put the milk system, drip tray and the coffee ground container in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      Silky-smooth cappuccino; freshly brewed by yourself at home.

      Silky-smooth cappuccino; freshly brewed by yourself at home.

      Enjoy silky-smooth cappuccino, even with your favourite plant-based milk alternatives. Thanks to the cyclonic frothing technology, LatteGo transforms various types of milk and plant-based alternatives with the right amount of fat and protein into the best possible dense layer of foam.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Coffee source
        Fresh beans
        User involvement
        Touch of a button
        Product type
        Fully automatic espresso machine
        Drinks
        Espresso, Coffee, Hot water
        Pre-programmed drinks
        2
        Number of servings
        2
        Pressure
        15 bar
        Built-in grinder
        Yes
        Grinder settings
        12
        Bean container capacity
        275g
        Milk frothing
        Yes
        Milk solution
        LatteGo
        Milk container
        0,26 l
        Capacity Watertank
        1,8 l
        Profiles
        No
        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Technology
        LatteGo
        Interface
        Intuitive touch display
        Warranty
        2 years
        Connectivity
        No
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Energy Efficiency rating
        Class A
        Power
        1500W
        Voltage
        230 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Number in pack
        1

      • Safety feature

        Automatic shut-off timer
        Yes
        Safety certification
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        433mm
        Product Width
        246mm
        Product Height
        371mm
        Product Weight
        8 kg
        Package Length
        491,5mm
        Package Width
        287,5mm
        Package Height
        487mm
        Package Weight
        10-12,5 kg

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 3
        LatteGo
        Related Accessories 1
        Measuring Spoon*
        Related Accessories 2
        Water hardness test strip*
        Related Accessories 3
        AquaClean filter*
        Related Accessories 4
        Grease tube*

      • Durability

        User Manual
        > 75% recycled paper
        Packaging
        > 95% recycled materials

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        Romania

      • Energy efficiency

        Standby mode power consumption
        0.2 W
        Off mode power consumption
        n/a
        Networked standby mode power consumption
        n/a
        Period before automatic switching into standby mode
        30 Min
        Measurement standard
        EN 50564:2011

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories

      • Saeco Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

        CA6702/00

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing leading One touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2018).
      • *Based on 70-82 °C.
      • **Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
      • *not included in box contents

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.