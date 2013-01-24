Home
    Shaver series 3000

    Shaving heads

    SH30/51
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new
      -{discount-value}

      Shaver series 3000 Shaving heads

      SH30/51
      Overall rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 3000 and Series 1000 Shaver.

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $49.95

      Shaver series 3000 Shaving heads

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 3000 and Series 1000 Shaver. See all benefits

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 3000 and Series 1000 Shaver. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $49.95

      Shaver series 3000 Shaving heads

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 3000 and Series 1000 Shaver. See all benefits

        Reset your shaver to new

        Change heads every 2 years for best results

• ComfortCut blades

        • ComfortCut blades
        • Fits S3000 (S3xxx)
        • Fits S1000 (S1xxx)
        • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW37xx
        Replacement heads for Shaver series 3000 and 1000

        Replacement heads for Shaver series 3000 and 1000

        SH30 (3 pack) replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 3000 (S3xxx), series 1000 (S1xxx) and Star Wars shaver SW3700.

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

        The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

        Easy to replace shaving heads

        Easy to replace shaving heads

        1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

        Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

        Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

        The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder which will indicate you when to replace shaving heads. After replacing shaving heads, you can reset replacement trigger by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          • Shaver series 3000 (S3xxx)
          • Shaver series 1000 (S1xxx)
          Shaving heads per packaging
          3

        • Cleaning

          Usage
          Use cleaning spray HQ110

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

