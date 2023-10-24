2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
SH30/51
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 5000X, Series 3000 and Series 1000 Shaver.
S1881/00
S1882/00
S3143/00
S3881/00
S3882/00
S3144/00
X3021/00
X3063/00
S5466/17
ComfortCut blades
Fits S3000 (S3xxx)
Fits S1000 (S1xxx)
Fits X5000 (X5xxx)
Fits Star Wars Shaver SW37x
SH30 (3 pack) replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 5000X (X5xxx), series 3000 (S3xxx), series 1000 (S1xxx) and Star Wars shaver SW3700.
The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.
1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.
4.1
of 5
90
Reviews
Whizzbang
24/10/2023
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Simply the best!
Gives a good close shave with minimum effort. Has the ability to get into all the awkward places. Highly recommended.
Pros
Ease of use, close shave
Cons
None to date
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 3000 SH30/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2023-06-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 3000 SH30/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2023-06-24
Icelandzebra
06/04/2020
United Kingdom
S3000 (S3xxx)
An excellent product . However, regretably to my dismay, I have recently moved house and have lost the power connector in the move!! NB the recessed connector pin dimensions are 6 mm by 1mm with a normal 13 amp mains cable plug .
Pros
good
Cons
nil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 3000 SH30/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2019-04-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 3000 SH30/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Date of Use 2019-04-06
HT01
20/08/2019
United Kingdom
Value for money
Bought this product a couple of times now , very pleased with the quality and price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 3000 SH30/50 Replacement electric shaver heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Shaver Series 3000 SH30/50 Replacement electric shaver heads