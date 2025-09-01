Other items in the box
- Protective cap
- Charging cable
Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
S3882/00
Fast, smooth shave
Philips Shaver 3000 Series gives you a comfortable, clean shave even on sensitive skin. The 6D Flex heads, 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, SkinGlide coating and Sensitive mode ensure excellent, reliable results every time.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Total
recurring payment
The special design enables each head to flex independently for optimal contact with your skin, ensuring a comfortable and fast shaving experience.
27 self-sharpening blades with 3.5 million cutting motions/minute consistently cut each hair up to 0.046 mm for a smooth, even finish every time.
The Micro-bead SkinGlide coating reduces friction on your skin, for a smooth and comfortable shave.
Easily switch from Regular to Sensitive mode for a smooth, gentle shave.
The self-sharpening blades are made from surgical-grade steel to resist corrosion and they stay like new for 2 years.
Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favorite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.
In just 50 minutes, the durable NiMh battery is fully charged 60 minutes of shaving. In a hurry? A 5-minute quick charge gives you enough power for one shave.
With its sleek lines and a youthful aesthetic, the design of the shaver seamlessly blends into any contemporary lifestyle.
The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button to rinse it under running water.
Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproofness rating means it can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.
Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty, or charging.
Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when traveling.
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support
The shaver is designed to be a versatile solution that allows you to confidently shave both your face and head
Accessories
Power
Design
Service
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Skin protection
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.