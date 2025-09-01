Search terms

      Shaver 1000 Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

      S1882/00

      Philips Shaver 1000 Series gives you a fast, clean shave at an accessible price. The 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, wet & dry use and full washability make the shaver easy to use and provide excellent value.

      Suggested retail price: $69.95

      • PowerCut Blades
      • 3D Floating heads
      • Anti-corrosion European steel
      • Wet & Dry shave
      PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

      PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

      27 self-sharpening blades with 3.5 million cutting motions/minute consistently cut each hair up to 0.046 mm for a smooth, even finish every time.

      3D Floating Heads for a comfortable shave

      3D Floating Heads for a comfortable shave

      Floating heads move freely in three directions to keep contact with the curves of your face, ensuring a comfortable shaving experience.

      Anti-Corrosion European blades

      Anti-Corrosion European blades

      The self-sharpening blades are made from surgical-grade steel to resist corrosion and they stay like new for 2 years.

      Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

      Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

      Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favorite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.

      Sleek lines and youth aesthetic

      Sleek lines and youth aesthetic

      With its sleek lines and a youthful aesthetic, the design of the shaver seamlessly blends into any contemporary lifestyle.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button to rinse it under running water.

      35 minutes of cordless shaving from an 1-hour charge

      35 minutes of cordless shaving from an 1-hour charge

      A durable NiMH battery provides 35 minutes of shaving power on an 1h charge.

      Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use

      Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use

      Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproofness rating means it can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

      Protective cap keeps the shaving head clean

      Protective cap keeps the shaving head clean

      Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when traveling.

      Battery status at a glance

      Battery status at a glance

      Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low or charging.

      USB-A for convenient charging

      USB-A for convenient charging

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Protective cap
        • Charging cable

      • Power

        Run time
        35 minutes
        Charging time
        1 hour full charge
        Battery type
        NiMH
        Quick charge
        Yes, 5 minutes

      • Design

        Color
        Dark Forest
        Handle
        Self-standing shaver

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 24 months with SH30
        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        3D Floating Heads
        Shaving system
        • PowerCut blade system
        • 27 self-sharpening blades
        • 3.500.000 cutting movement/min

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Display
        Alive indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Shave wet or dry
        Operation
        Cordless use only
        Waterproof
        • Waterproof IPX7
        • Showerproof

      • Skin Protect technology

        Skin Protection
        Anti-corrosion Shaving System

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Protective cap
      • Charging cable
