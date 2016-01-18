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    • Convenient, Easy shave Convenient, Easy shave Convenient, Easy shave

      Shaver series 1000 Dry electric shaver

      S1510/04

      Convenient, Easy shave

      The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $79.95

      Shaver series 1000 Dry electric shaver

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      Convenient, Easy shave

      Closest electric shaver on the neck in its class*

      • CloseCut Blade System
      • 4-direction Flex Heads
      • Pop-up trimmer
      Durable, self-sharpening blades for an effortless shave

      Durable, self-sharpening blades for an effortless shave

      Get an effortless shave. Our durable CloseCut blades sharpen themselves as they work, time after time.

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

      Consistent maximum power year after year

      Consistent maximum power year after year

      Shave longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going just as strong for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

      40 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

      40 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

      You'll have 40+ minutes of running time – that's about 13 shaves – on an eight-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      Open by pressing the button, then use the brush to clean

      Open by pressing the button, then use the brush to clean

      Simply pop the heads open and use the cleaning brush included to sweep away loose hairs.

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and mustache

      Perfect for trimming your sideburns and mustache

      Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a mustache and trimming sideburns.

      Cordless operation only

      Cordless operation only

      This shaver is designed to operate only in cordless mode. Always unplug it before shaving.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap
        Pop-up trimmer included
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        40 min / 13 shaves
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W
        Max power consumption
        2  W

      • Design

        Color
        Black dark royal blue
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        4-direction Flex Heads
        Shaving system
        CloseCut Blade System

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Battery low indicator
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

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      • Compared to other entry level leading foil and rotary shavers

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