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    • Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary. Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary. Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary.

      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

      S3562/13

      Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary.

      In 1939, Philips changed the way men shave. We continued to innovate and today the special edition Philishave celebrates our story by combining the modern-day technology of our most enduring contemporary shaver.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $159.00

      Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

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      Remarkable. Revolutionary. Rotary.

      Comfortably close

      • ComfortCut Blade System
      • 4-direction Flex Heads
      • Pop-up trimmer
      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      Consistent maximum power year after year

      Consistent maximum power year after year

      Shave longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going just as strong for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

      60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

      60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

      You'll have 60 minutes of running time - that's about 20 shaves - on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      One touch open, for easy cleaning

      One touch open, for easy cleaning

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      Cordless operation only

      Cordless operation only

      This shaver is designed to operate only in cordless mode. Always unplug it before shaving.

      Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer

      Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer

      Complete your look using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a mustache and trimming sideburns.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap
        Pop-up trimmer included
        Yes

      • Power

        Run time
        60 min / 20 shaves
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W

      • Design

        Color
        Silk White
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every yr with SH30
        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        4-direction Flex Heads
        Shaving system
        ComfortCut Blade System

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Battery low indicator
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

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