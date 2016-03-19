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S1110/04
Convenient, Easy shave
The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result.See all benefits
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Dry electric shaver
Total
recurring payment
Get an effortless shave. Our durable CloseCut blades sharpen themselves as they work, time after time.
Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.
Simply pop the heads open and use the cleaning brush included to sweep away loose hairs.
Complete your look by using the pop-up trimmer. Perfect for maintaining a mustache and trimming sideburns.
This shaver is designed to operate only when plugged in, giving you a reliable shave every time.
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