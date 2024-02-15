Search terms

    Shaver 1000 Series

    Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

    S1151/00
    Fast, clean shave
      Shaver 1000 Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

      S1151/00
      Fast, clean shave

      Philips Shaver 1000 Series gives you a fast, clean shave at an accessible price. The 27 self-sharpening ComfortCut blades, wet and dry use, and full washability make the shaver easy to use and provide excellent value.

        Fast, clean shave

        • ComfortCut Blades
        • 3D Floating Heads
        • Shave wet & dry
        • One-touch open
        ComfortCut Blades for a comfortable, clean shave

        ComfortCut Blades for a comfortable, clean shave

        27 self-sharpening blades comfortably cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish, every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

        Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

        Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

        Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favorite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.

        3D Floating Heads for a comfortable shave

        3D Floating Heads for a comfortable shave

        Floating heads move freely in three directions to keep contact with the curves of your face without nicking your skin.

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        One-touch open for easy cleaning

        The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button to rinse clean under running water.

        40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8-hour charge

        40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8-hour charge

        A durable NiMH battery provides 40 minutes of shaving power on an 8h charge. That's good for about 13 shaves.

        Anti-slip grip for a secure shave

        Anti-slip grip for a secure shave

        Never lose your grip. The ergonomic handle with rubber stays secure and comfortable, even when wet.

        Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use

        Waterproof for easy cleaning or shower use

        Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproofness rating means it can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

        Battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

        Battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

        Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty, or charging.

        Convenient charging

        Convenient charging

        At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

        Made with care for you and the planet

        Made with care for you and the planet

        The packaging of this shaver is plastic-free and made out of 90% recycle material, while our blade production facility uses 100% renewable electricity.

        Protective cap keeps the shaving head clean between shaves

        Protective cap keeps the shaving head clean between shaves

        Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when traveling.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Maintenance
          Protective cap

        • Power

          Run time
          40 min / 13 shaves
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Charging time
          8 hours full charge

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handle
          Color
          Blue Malibu

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
          2-year warranty
          Yes

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • ComfortCut Blade System
          • 27 self-sharpening blades
          • 55.000 cuts/minute
          Contour following
          3D Flex Heads

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charging indicator
          Wet & Dry
          Shave wet or dry
          Cleaning
          • One-touch open
          • Fully washable
          Operation
          Cordless use only
          Waterproof
          • Waterproof IPX7
          • Showerproof

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

