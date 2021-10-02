Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Clean & Comfortable shave Clean & Comfortable shave Clean & Comfortable shave

      Shaver series 3000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S3203/08

      Clean & Comfortable shave

      Philips brings you the new shaver series 3000 to improve your morning routine. Unique Smart Power Control technlogy in combination with 5 direction flex heads ensures you get a comfortable, consistent performance, time after time.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $169.00

      Shaver series 3000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      Similar products

      See all Series shavers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Shaver series 3000
      - {discount-value}

      Shaver series 3000

      Wet and dry electric shaver

      Total

      recurring payment

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Clean & Comfortable shave

      Comfortable, consistent results, time after time

      • PowerCut Blades
      • 5-direction Flex Heads
      • Smart Power Control
      • Turbo mode
      Smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically

      Smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically

      Philips’s smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically for a consistent shave always so there is no pulling of hair, even on denser hair.

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

      The heads of the shaver float and flex in 5 different directions for optimal contact with your skin, ensuring a comfortable shaving experience.

      Cutting system with curved slots for better hair catching

      Cutting system with curved slots for better hair catching

      The unique blade system with curved slots gives better hair catching and ensures a clean results in fewer passes.

      A 5-minute power boost for short notice shaving

      A 5-minute power boost for short notice shaving

      In a hurry? Just plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

      Keep your charge in check

      Keep your charge in check

      See how much power your shaver has left. The 3-level battery indicator shows when the battery is full, running low, or if it's charging.

      Designed for optimum handling

      Designed for optimum handling

      Handle your Philips shaver with confidence thanks to an ergonomic design created for optimum grip.

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

      Water-resistant for easy cleaning

      Water-resistant for easy cleaning

      An electric shaver you can clean without worry. The IPX7 rating means it can be safely submerged in up to 1 metre of water for up to 30 minutes.

      50 minutes of cordless shaving from an 1-hour charge

      Shave cordlessly for up to 50 minutes after an 1-hour charge. This shaver only oprates in cordless mode.

      Turbo Mode

      Shave even faster through dense parts of your beard with the 10% extra power boost you get by activating Turbo mode.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pop-up trimmer included
        Yes

      • Power

        Run time
        50 min / 17 shaves
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • PowerCut blade system
        • Imported High Quality Steel
        Contour following
        5-direction Flex Heads
        Turbo mode
        Shave with 10% extra power

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Display
        3 level battery indicator
        Operation
        Cordless use only

      What's in the box?

      Packaging Photograph

      Other items in the box

      • Cleaning brush
      • Protection cap
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.