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    • Fresh shave, Smooth finish Fresh shave, Smooth finish Fresh shave, Smooth finish
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      Shaver series 1000 Wet or Dry electric shaver

      S1223/41

      Fresh shave, Smooth finish

      Philips AquaTouch shaver 1000 gives you an affordable, smooth and refreshing wet or dry shave with self-sharpening ComfortCut blades.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $74.95

      Shaver series 1000 Wet or Dry electric shaver

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      Fresh shave, Smooth finish

      • ComfortCut blades
      • 3-Directional Flex Heads
      • One-touch open
      • Pop-up trimmer
      Glides over skin for a smooth and even shave

      Glides over skin for a smooth and even shave

      Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 27 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.

      3D Floating Heads move for a convenient clean shave

      3D Floating Heads move for a convenient clean shave

      Get a convenient, clean shave with the 3-directional floating heads. They move to adjust to the curves of your face, creating smooth contact with your skin without a lot of pressure.

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Even-up your mustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

      Aquatec for a refreshing wet or convenient dry shave

      Aquatec for a refreshing wet or convenient dry shave

      Get a convenient dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

      Keep your charge in check

      Keep your charge in check

      Use the intuitive indicator to see when the shaver battery is running low, empty, or fully charged.

      40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8-hour charge

      40 minutes of cordless shaving from an 8-hour charge

      Shave cordlessly for up to 40 minutes after an 8-hour charge. The shaver only operates when not charging.

      Skin Protection System allows smooth gliding to protect skin

      Skin Protection System allows smooth gliding to protect skin

      Designed to prevent nicks and cuts for a clean and protective shave. The Skin Protection System glides smoothly across your skin with its rounded head profile, while keeping your skin protected.

      Glides over skin for a comfortable, even shave

      Glides over skin for a comfortable, even shave

      The 27 self-sharpening blades on this electric shaver have been precision-engineered for a consistently clean shave.

      Designed for optimum handling

      Designed for optimum handling

      Handle your Philips shaver with confidence thanks to an ergonomic design created for optimum grip.

      Keep your shaver covered between shaves

      Keep your shaver covered between shaves

      Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when traveling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Battery type
        NiMH
        Run time
        40 minutes

      • Design

        Color
        Deep Black
        Handle
        • Ergonomic grip & handling
        • Non-slip rubber handle

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30
        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        ComfortCut Blade System
        Contour following
        3-direction Flex Heads
        Styling
        Pop-up trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        1 level battery indicator
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Wet & Dry
        Shave wet or dry
        Operation
        • Unplug before use
        • Cordless use only

      What's in the box?

      Packaging Photograph

      Other items in the box

      • HQ110
      Badge-D2C

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