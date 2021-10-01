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    • Easy shave, clean & comfortable Easy shave, clean & comfortable Easy shave, clean & comfortable

      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S5466/19

      Easy shave, clean & comfortable

      Philips Shaver Series 5000 makes everyday shaving easy and comfortable. ComfortTech Blades and 360° contour heads support a clean shave, while the ergonomic grip ensures easy control. One-touch open makes cleaning quick and simple.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $209.00

      Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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      Easy shave, clean & comfortable

      • ComfortTech blades
      • 360° Contour heads
      • Advanced display
      Efficient shaving with skin comfort in mind

      Efficient shaving with skin comfort in mind

      Self-sharpening ComfortTech Blades deliver an efficient, clean shave while helping maintain skin comfort. The curved blade caps are designed to protect skin as the blades cut hair just above skin level for a smooth and comfortable result.

      Follows facial contours for a smooth, comfortable shave

      Follows facial contours for a smooth, comfortable shave

      Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow the contours of your face. This helps maintain skin contact for a thorough, comfortable shave, even in harder-to-reach areas.

      Click-on trimmer for moustache and sideburn styling

      Click-on trimmer for moustache and sideburn styling

      Attach the skin-friendly precision trimmer to add the finishing touches to your look. It is ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming sideburns with control and precision.

      Ergonomic anti-slip grip for better control

      Ergonomic anti-slip grip for better control

      The ergonomic handle is designed to feel secure and comfortable in your hand. The anti-slip rubber grip helps you stay in control, even when shaving wet or in the shower.

      Choose a dry shave or a refreshing wet shave

      Choose a dry shave or a refreshing wet shave

      Adapt your shave to your routine. Enjoy a convenient dry shave or choose a refreshing wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.

      Opens easily for quick cleaning

      Opens easily for quick cleaning

      Clean your shaver in seconds. At the touch of a button, the shaver head flips open so you can rinse it easily under water.

      Up to 50 minutes of shaving per full charge

      Up to 50 minutes of shaving per full charge

      Enjoy up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving on a full charge. That gives you reliable runtime for your daily routine at home or while travelling.

      Full charge in 1 hour, quick charge in 5 minutes

      Full charge in 1 hour, quick charge in 5 minutes

      Fully charge your shaver in just 1 hour with the lithium-ion battery. In a hurry, a 5-minute quick charge gives you enough power for 1 full shave.

      Intuitive LED display with useful status indicators

      Intuitive LED display with useful status indicators

      The LED display shows key information at a glance so the shaver is easy to use every day. Icons indicate battery status, cleaning reminder, low battery, replacement head reminder and travel lock.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Protective cap
        Yes

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Charging
        • 5 min quick charge
        • 1 hour full charge
        Battery type
        Li-ion
        Run time
        50 minutes
        Stand-by power
        0.04  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Rubber grip
        Color
        Dark Royal Blue
        Shaving heads
        Angular

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head SH30
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        ComfortTech Blades
        Contour following
        360-D Flexing heads

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • Fully washable
        • One-touch open
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Display
        • Battery level indicator
        • LED display
        • Travel lock

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